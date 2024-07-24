33Across Launches New Marketplace on Index Exchange to Enhance Sell-Side Audience Targeting

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 33Across , an addressable infrastructure designed for the open web, today announced a new partnership with Index Exchange (Index), one of the world’s largest independent supply-side platforms (SSPs). By integrating 33Across’ unique data capabilities with Index Exchange’s curated, premium inventory via Index Marketplaces, media buyers can strengthen their programmatic targeting strategies beyond third-party cookies.



Index Exchange’s in-market reputation and high standards for quality align perfectly with 33Across’ expertise in delivering premium audiences at competitive rates. The launch of 33Across’ Marketplace on Index will help marketers to reach their target audience across high-performing inventory while simplifying cookieless media buying and driving incremental omnichannel demand to media owners. Index’s best-in-class, global supply integrations offer improved reach and streamlined access to desired audiences.

With over a decade of experience, 33Across excels in building audiences from first-party data and alternative signals. Media buyers can now access its Glossary solution to activate sell-side audiences through curated deals on Index Marketplaces, supporting reach to targeted users in brand-safe environments while maintaining a competitive edge. This collaboration opens up a new path for media buyers and sellers on Index to connect with audiences at scale, even in cookieless environments.

"We are thrilled to partner with Index Exchange and bring our powerful sell-side audience targeting capabilities to their extensive global marketplace," said Paul Bell, president of 33Across. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions that enable advertisers to reach motivated audiences in desktop, mobile, and CTV environments."

“We’re pleased to collaborate with 33Across to combine their unique data capabilities with Index Marketplaces’ premium inventory,” said Alex Gardner, chief revenue officer at Index Exchange. “This partnership boosts media buyers' ability to efficiently target valuable audiences at scale at a time when reaching addressable audiences is more critical than ever.”

About 33Across

33Across makes the programmatic advertising ecosystem work without cookies, across supply-side platforms, demand-side platforms, publishers, data companies, agencies, and everything in between. Leading global advertisers, platforms, and publishers rely on 33Across to move past cookies and reach consumers in a simple, fair, and transparent manner.

For more information visit www.33across.com , or follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter ).

About Index Exchange

Index Exchange is a global advertising supply-side platform enabling media owners to maximize the value of their content on any screen. As a trusted partner and ally, we connect leading experience makers with the world’s largest brands to ensure a quality experience for consumers.

We’re a proud industry pioneer with over 20 years of experience accelerating the ad technology evolution. With our radically transparent business practices and dedication to total market efficiency, we’re committed to upholding the integrity of the programmatic ecosystem at large.

Our global teams are dedicated to driving industry standards and building technology that delivers scale, efficiency, and long-term value for our customers and partners. To learn more, visit: www.indexexchange.com or @indexexchange.