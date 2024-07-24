A-GAME Beverages Welcomes Sue Klug and Pedro Herran to its Board of Directors

ORLANDO, Fla., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A-GAME Beverages Inc. (“A-GAME”) is pleased to welcome Sue Klug and Pedro Herran to its Board of Directors. Klug and Herran will act as key members, both bringing years of experience and expertise in the food and beverage industry.



Formulated with the ideal ratio of sodium + potassium to create the ultimate hydration experience, A-GAME is an innovative beverage designed to help the body refuel, rehydrate and recover after a workout, bringing out the best in every athlete. It is made with eight essential vitamins, sea salt for natural electrolytes, honey for natural sweetness and flavor, and a variety of delicious flavors.

Sue Klug detailed, “I am thrilled to join the board of A-GAME, a leader in providing pure and natural hydration products. I'm excited to leverage my experience in the food and beverage industry to bring this premium hydration product to more student athletes and active adults in North America. I look forward to working with Johnny and the entire management team as we expand and grow the A-GAME brand.”

“I am very happy to join the A-GAME Board. My focus will be on working to drive value creation. I look forward to helping shape the company's future focused on profitable growth, top notch execution in our operations, and continuous talent development,” Pedro Herran commented.

A-GAME's Founder and Chairman of the Board, Johnny Damon, a former Major League Baseball All-Star and World Series champion, is looking forward to working alongside Klug and Herran and believes both individuals will be invaluable assets to the A-GAME team.

Sue Klug is an experienced board director with a proven track record in the food and beverage industry. With over 30 years of experience in supermarket retailing, Sue's expertise in marketing and merchandising is rooted in a deep understanding of consumer insights, powerful analytic tools and comprehensive marketing strategies. She has both her B.S. in Food Industry Management and MBA in Advertising and Promotion Strategy from the University of Southern California. Sue understands the power of branding and is adept at identifying unique brand platforms that achieve positive financial outcomes. She has served in a variety of senior food industry leadership roles including President of Albertsons Southern California Division, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Unified Grocers (UNFI), President of Catalina Marketing Services and Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Vons. In addition, she has served as a Director on the Bashas' Supermarkets and Gelson's Supermarkets boards.

Pedro Herran is an experienced Chief Executive with a track record of transforming businesses and cultures through a clear strategic vision, innovation as a driver of value creation, and hands-on operational management. Pedro has had a distinguished management career focused on U.S. and international business at Sara Lee Corporation, Cadbury Schweppes PLC and Dr Pepper Snapple. He currently is the Chief Financial Officer of Infinity City Maya, a large Entertainment & Theme park and hospitality development which will be based in Cancun, Mexico. Prior to Infinity City Maya, Pedro was the Executive VP - Corporate Strategy at Dr Pepper Snapple & President of Dr Pepper Snapple Latin America. Pedro has an Accounting Degree from Arizona State and an MBA from the Fuqua School at Duke University.

About A-GAME Beverages, Inc.

Backed by All-Star athletes and partners Johnny Damon, Major League Baseball Champion, Chairman and Co-Founder of A-GAME Beverages, Inc., Bo Jackson, Major League Baseball All-Star and NFL All-Pro, A-GAME investor, A-GAME Board of Directors member and arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time, Scott Conant, American celebrity chef, restaurateur, TV personality and cookbook author, American country music singer, songwriter and record producer, Tracy Lawrence, and Tim Hardaway Sr., a former American professional basketball player, among others. A-GAME is on a mission to equip athletes of all levels with the highest quality hydration beverages so you can always #BringYourAGAME. To learn more about A-GAME, visit www.drinkagame.com.

To learn more about A-GAME, visit www.drinkagame.com.

For media inquiries, please contact Maggie Caraway at mcaraway@drinkagame.com.

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company’s expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations or listing on an exchange — including words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company’s revenues or results of operation or stock value.