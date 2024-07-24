CMB Regional Centers Welcomes EB-5 Industry Veteran Daniel Ryan as Vice President of Global Development

DALLAS, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers is pleased to announce the addition of Daniel Ryan to our EB-5 Investor Relations department. Daniel brings over 30-years of experience in venture finance, international private equity, organizational development, and management consulting to the CMB team. For the past 6 years, Daniel worked as Managing Director- Emerging Markets with a highly respected EB-5 Regional Center and Private Equity Fund Manager based in Tampa, Florida. In his previous role, Dan was focus on expanding his company’s EB-5 investor footprint throughout Africa, India, Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Vietnam. Prior to entering the EB-5 industry, Daniel lived and worked on the African Continent for 10+ years, focused on international finance and management consulting.



In his role as Vice President of Global Development, Daniel comes to CMB with a rich background in international business development. Mr. Ryan will focus on global market expansion for international investors seeking U.S. immigration through the EB-5 investor visa/job creation program.

Mr. Ryan will also be a strong addition to CMB’s sister company, NHK Capital Partners. NHK works to provide non-EB-5, private, institutional quality, capital investment opportunities for qualified investors.

With his extensive experience in navigating the complexities of the EB-5 program, Daniel is poised to lead our global expansion efforts and strengthen our relationships with investors worldwide.

At CMB, we are committed to providing our investors with unparalleled service and support at every step of their EB-5 journey. With Dan on board, we are confident that we will further enhance our ability to meet the diverse needs of our investors and partners across the globe.

Please join us in welcoming Daniel Ryan to the CMB family.

CMB has assisted over 6,300 investor families with their pursuit of immigrating to the United States. We currently maintain a 100% project approval rate on partnerships that have undergone USCIS adjudication. Of these, 80 have already received I-526 petition approvals, and 60 have achieved I-829 petition approvals. We continue to provide compliant and approvable EB-5 partnerships to those seeking immigration to the U.S. through the EB-5 program.



CMB engages Prevail Capital, LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC, to be the administrative placement agent for all CMB EB-5 partnerships.

