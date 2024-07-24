Thor Urbana Presents “The Shops at Landmark Tijuana”: The Ultimate Destination for Shopping, Dining and Entertainment

New York, NY, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Thor Urbana , a division of Thor Equities Group, a global leader in real estate development, leasing and management, is pleased to present The Shops at Landmark Tijuana, a Lifestyle Center with a strategic investment of over $280M USD, in the bustling city of Tijuana. Positioned in the heart of the Golden Zone, the city's most dynamic and rapidly developing real estate hub, this groundbreaking mixed-use development is poised to become the premier destination for shopping, dining, entertainment, and living in northern Mexico.

Spanning over 300,000 square feet, The Shops at Landmark Tijuana promises an unparalleled retail experience featuring high-end boutiques, international brands, and local favorites, as well as world-class dining options that complement the vibrant shopping scene and represent the rich cultural diversity of the region. Adding to its appeal, The Shops at Landmark Tijuana includes a luxurious residential component offering 600 exceptional residences.

“We are thrilled to present The Shops at Landmark Tijuana, a world class development that redefines urban living and promises an extraordinary experience for residents and visitors. Mexico continues to be one of our top investment destinations, and Thor Urbana is forging a legacy that exceeds expectations and we look forward to sharing more about the exciting projects in our pipeline,” said Chairman of Thor Equities Group, Joe Sitt.

The Shops at Landmark Tijuana transcends retail and embodies a destination where the best of life converges. The integration of residential and commercial spaces, create a seamless environment for living, working, and leisure. Residents and visitors alike will enjoy the benefits of a community that captures the essence of Tijuana's bicultural identity with unique design and exceptional amenities, all within the vibrant backdrop of Tijuana's Golden Zone

Thor’s recent activity in Mexico includes the acquisition of 1.6M square feet in Mexico’s Saltillo and Ramos Arizpe markets. Thor’s Chairman, Joe Sitt, spoke again on Bloomberg TV’s Wall Street Week about his conviction in commercial real estate opportunities across Mexico, as well as investor interest in light of the recent election. In the United States, Thor acquired industrial assets in Texas and New Jersey in recent weeks. The firm has amassed a widespread industrial portfolio with holdings in other key markets in New York, Pennsylvania, California, Georgia, and Illinois in the US; and Spain, France, the UK, and the Netherlands abroad.

###

About Thor Equities Group

Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of industrial, laboratory, residential, office, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 20 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property’s potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, and leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit www.thorequities.com.

