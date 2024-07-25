FloQast Achieves AWS Small and Medium Business Competency Status

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , an Accounting Automation Platform created by accountants for accountants, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Small and Medium Business (SMB) Competency status. This designation recognizes that FloQast’s Accounting Operations Platform demonstrates proven value to SMB customers aiming to achieve financial transformation in the cloud and beyond.



Achieving the AWS SMB competency differentiates FloQast as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized accounting workflow automation designed to help enterprises adopt, develop, and deploy complex projects on AWS. To receive the designation, APN members must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"This milestone marks a significant step in our partnership with AWS, a collaboration that began back in 2014," said Mike Whitmire, CEO and co-founder of FloQast. "Since then, we've continuously innovated our product and platform on AWS, and every single one of our customers accesses FloQast through AWS. Now, we're taking this partnership to the next level by extending FloQast's reach to AWS customers in areas where we've seen significant adoption and growth. Meeting the stringent criteria for SMB competency has positioned FloQast perfectly for this next phase of growth and acceleration."

Today’s businesses are under increasing pressure to modernize their accounting and finance functions to ensure higher accuracy and generate actionable insights essential for guiding organizational strategy. FloQast’s advanced Finance and Accounting Operations Platform empowers businesses to revolutionize key financial operations, such as the financial Close, compliance management, and internal controls.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About FloQast

FloQast, an Accounting Automation Platform created by accountants for accountants, enables organizations to automate a variety of accounting operations. Trusted by more than 2,800 global accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to automate close management, account reconciliations, accounting operations, and compliance activities. With FloQast, teams can utilize the latest advancements in AI technology to manage aspects of the close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration overall. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com .