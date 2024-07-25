"Best in Grass" Competition in nuEra Dispensaries: Chicago, Urbana, and East Peoria

Join the Search for the Finest Cannabis Strains in Illinois

| Source: NuEra NuEra

CHICAGO, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuEra, a premier cannabis company in Illinois, is thrilled to announce its participation in the "Best in Grass'' competition. This New Peoples' Choice competition aims to find the best cannabis strains in Illinois – and will take place across nuEra’s locations in Chicago, Urbana, and East Peoria. The competition comes in response to rumors that High Times will no longer be holding its iconic Cup competition.

The "Best in Grass" competition invites cannabis enthusiasts to participate by purchasing judges kits, available at all three nuEra locations. Participants will evaluate and rate various cannabis strains, contributing to the selection of the finest products in the state.

Best in Grass Illinois at nuEra

“We are excited to host the "Best in Grass" competition and provide a platform for cannabis enthusiasts to celebrate and evaluate top-quality strains,” said Jonah Rapino at nuEra. “This event underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation in the cannabis industry.”

Competition Details

  • Contest Timeline:
    • August 10: Kits on sale!
    • Sunday, October 13: Judging deadline
    • Tuesday, October 29: Winners will be announced live at an in-person event (pending venue availability)
  • Categories:
    •  Pre-rolls
    • Non-solvent Infused pre-rolls
    • Solvent Infused pre-rolls
    • Non-solvent Concentrates
    • Solvent Concentrates
    • Non-Rosin Vape Pens
    • Rosin Vapes
    • Indica Flower
    • Hybrid Flower
    • Sativa Flower
    • Edible Gummies
    • Edible Non-Gummies

About nuEra

nuEra is an Illinois-based cannabis company committed to providing high-quality cannabis products to its customers. With a focus on innovation, safety, and community involvement, nuEra strives to set the standard in the cannabis industry. For more information, please visit nueracannabis.com.

Stay connected with nuEra on social media:
Twitter: @nuEraCannabis
Facebook: facebook.com/nuEraCannabis
Instagram: @nuEraCannabis

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/304eef9a-e9c1-4d16-bda0-fc368f4dbc7b

 

            




    

        


        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                best cannabis strains
                            
                            
                                best cannabis products
                            
                            
                                Chicago dispensary
                            
                            
                                Best in Grass
                            
                            
                                High Times Cannabis Cup
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data