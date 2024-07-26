U.S. Hemophilia Treatment Market Size to Worth US$ 6.81 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%, CoherentMI

Burlingame, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoherentMI published a report, titled, U.S. Hemophilia Treatment Market was valued at US$ 4.21 Billion in the year 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 6.81 Billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.2% during forecast period 2024-2031. The U.S. hemophilia treatment market is expected to see increased growth due to rising diagnosis rates of hemophilia. Hemophilia is a rare genetic bleeding disorder that is caused by low levels or defective clotting factors in the blood. Advances in screening and diagnostic testing have enabled early and more accurate diagnosis of hemophilia. The availability of newborn screening tests for hemophilia allows for identification at birth. Rising awareness among physicians and patients has also contributed to more cases being identified. With improved diagnosis, more patients are entering treatment which is fueling demand for hemophilia drugs and therapies.



Market Dynamics:

The growth of the U.S. hemophilia treatment market is attributed to two major drivers - rising awareness on available treatment options and new product launches by key players. Hemophilia remains a complex disease to manage and various non-profit organizations are engaged in patient advocacy by spreading awareness about disease symptoms and newer treatment alternatives. Furthermore, market leaders are continuously focusing on R&D activities to develop novel drugs with improved safety, efficacy and convenience of administration. For instance, extended half-life therapies that require less frequent injections. This is expected to drive treatment compliance as well as market growth over the forecast period.

Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 US$ 4.21 billion Estimated Value by 2031 US$ 6.81 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% Historical Data 2019 - 2023 Forecast Period 2024 - 2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Disease Type, By Distribution Channel, By Geography Geographies Covered Northeast, West, South, Midwest Growth Drivers • Increasing prevalence of hemophilia A and B • Approvals of novel therapies Restraints & Challenges • High treatment costs

Key Market Takeaways:

The U.S. hemophilia treatment market size is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to increasing use of extended half-life factor therapies and home care treatment options in the country.

On the basis of product type, plasma derived coagulation factor segment dominated the market in 2023 owing to reliable availability and long time consumption of these products.

On the basis of disease type, hemophilia A segment accounted for around 80% share in 2023 due to high prevalence of the disorder.

On the basis of distribution channel, hospital pharmacies segment held the dominant position in 2023 due to major treatment of bleeds and management takes place in hospital settings.

Geographically, United States accounted for the maximum share of the hemophilia treatment market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominant position over the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the U.S. hemophilia treatment market include Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sanofi, Octapharma AG, Pfizer Inc., Bioverativ, CSL Behring among others. These companies are involved in new product launches, strategic collaborations and expanding their footprint worldwide to strengthen their market position.

Market Trends:

The U.S. hemophilia treatment market is witnessing rising adoption of extended half-life factor therapies owing to their distinctive pharmacological properties. These therapies offer impressive bleed control while requiring injection frequency as low as 2-4 weeks. Some of the commonly used extended half-life factor therapies include Eloctate (Antihemophilic Factor Recombinant), Adynovate, Jivi and Emicizumab. Secondly, gene therapy is emerging as a promising novel treatment approach. Several pharmaceutical companies are conducting clinical trials to evaluate gene therapy's potential in hemophilia treatment. While still in early phases of development, gene therapies may eventually provide a potential cure for hemophilia patients by correcting the underlying genetic defect causing clotting factor deficiency.

Recent Developments:

On February 23, 2023, Sanofi, a healthcare company, announced that the S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ALTUVIIIO [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc-VWF-XTEN Fusion Protein-ehtl], previously referred to as efanesoctocog alfa, a first-in-class, high-sustained factor VIII replacement therapy and indicated for routine prophylaxis, as well as perioperative management (surgery) for adults and children with hemophilia A.

On January 8, 2023, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., a biotechnology company, announced positive results of its ongoing global Phase 3 GENEr8-1 study of ROCTAVIANTM (valoctocogene roxaparvovec), an investigational one-time gene therapy for the treatment of adults with severe hemophilia A.

Read complete market research report, "U.S. Hemophilia Treatment Market, By Product Type, By Disease Type, By Distribution Channel, and other Segment Forecast 2024-2031", Published by CoherentMI.

Market Opportunities:

Recombinant Coagulation Factor -

The recombinant coagulation factor segment accounts for around 50% of the total U.S. hemophilia treatment market share in 2023. Recombinant coagulation factors such as recombinant factor VIII and recombinant factor IX are increasingly being used for hemophilia treatment owing to their extended half-life and reduced immunogenicity as compared to plasma-derived factors. Various companies are investing in research and development activities to develop improved recombinant coagulation factors with extended half-life which have better pharmacokinetic properties and require less frequent dosing. This is expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Hospital Pharmacies -

The hospital pharmacies distribution channel holds the largest share of around 60% of the total U.S. hemophilia treatment market. Hemophilia patients majorly receive treatment and Medications in hospital settings owing to the high cost of treatment and regular follow ups required. The regular treatment and management of bleeding episodes in hemophilia patients especially in severe cases mainly takes place in hospitals. This results in the dominant position of the hospital pharmacies segment. However, the increasing use of prophylactic treatment regimens and home therapy is expected to provide growth opportunities for other distribution channels such as retail pharmacies and online pharmacies over the forecast period.

U.S. Hemophilia Treatment Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Recombinant Coagulation Factor Plasma Derived Coagulation Factor Antifibrinolytic Agents Others

By Disease Type Hemophilia A Hemophilia B Hemophilia C

By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

By Geography Northeast West South Midwest



Top Questions Answered in this Report:

What factors are impeding the growth of the U.S. Hemophilia Treatment Market? What are the primary drivers fueling the growth of the U.S. Hemophilia Treatment Market? Which segment stands out as the leading component in the U.S. Hemophilia Treatment Market? Who are the key players actively participating in the U.S. Hemophilia Treatment Market? Which region is poised to take the lead in the U.S. Hemophilia Treatment Market? What is the projected CAGR for the U.S. Hemophilia Treatment Market?

