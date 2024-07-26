Eager Detective Breaks Out of Gendered Job Role to Catch a Killer In 1970s North Carolina

Charleston, SC, July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amanda Blackstone is good at a lot of things — but no one will give her the chance to prove it. When her first job at her town’s local daily newspaper is as their “society columnist,” she uses it to search for any opportunity to take on a case and prove her skills as an investigative reporter.

While covering the debutante reception for the daughter of one of the town’s wealthiest men, Amanda overhears a veiled threat that leads her to suspect that corporate embezzlement is behind a suspicious suicide. She teams up with experienced fellow reporter, Patrick Maguire, who does his best to rein in her impulsive instincts. The two discover evidence of a shady offshore account, blackmail, and a reprehensible family secret from a generation ago that will end in murder. As her feelings for Pat grow, Amanda realizes her rookie mistakes may have put both their lives in danger.

Great for fans who appreciate a fiercely independent sleuth as a main character, Blood Will Tell leads the reader on a harrowing adventure set against the dynamic backdrop of journalism during the turbulent 1970s.

Blood Will Tell is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms.

Facebook: Anita Coffee Thomas

Instagram: JavaJax5015

Twitter: @javahoney

About the Author:

Anita Coffee Thomas grew up in northeast Florida and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English from Florida State University. She married her childhood sweetheart but was widowed at age 27. She briefly remarried and then subsequently spent twenty years in Atlanta at her dream job in advertising. After growing tired of Atlanta traffic and the lack of an ocean, she moved to Wilmington, North Carolina in 2000. There she started her second dream job at the local daily newspaper, the Star-News. Following her retirement in 2014, she completed her first novel.

