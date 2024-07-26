Green Builder Media Releases the 2024 Outdoor Living Guide

Lake City, Colo., July 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I wrote many of the articles in this year’s Outdoor Living Guide from first-hand experience,” says Matt Power, Green Builder’s Editor-in-Chief. “As an experienced gardener and permaculturist, I’ve experimented with many types of outdoor living, from homesteading to entertaining. In this special ebook, I’ve included a mix of big-picture content plus real-world tips and tricks to make your yard more sustainable and affordable.”

The 2024 Outdoor Living Guide includes information for consumers on:

What makes a backyard or patio peaceful and memorable?

Does nature really impact our mental health?

How do you balance plantings and gardens with the labor of watering, fertilizing, and maintenance?

How to get a pro look with low-cost lighting.

Ideas and insights from the latest COGNITION Smart Data outdoor living survey.

For landscaping pros, the Outdoor Living Guide addresses new trends for growing the outdoor living category with good design, lower maintenance, and low-cost lighting, including ideas and insights from the latest COGNITION Smart Data outdoor living survey to help clients achieve the sustainable outdoor spaces they imagine!

Click here to download your free copy today!

