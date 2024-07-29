Freename Integrates with Solana: Web3 Domains for Solana Community

Zürich, Switzerland , July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freename, the leading multichain provider of Web3 domains, is excited to announce its integration with Solana. This strategic integration underscores Freename's commitment to being a multichain platform, continuously enhancing security, scalability and usability for its users.





Driving Domains Mass Adoption in Web3

Freename’s integration with Solana marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Web3 domains. Known for its lightning-fast transaction speeds and minimal costs, Solana provides an ideal environment for users to mint mainstream domains. Solana is trending and has become famous for its high throughput and low latency, making it a top choice for developers and crypto enthusiasts. Domains on Solana are expected to be mass adopted by the crypto community due to these advantages, coupled with its vibrant ecosystem and strong support from the blockchain community. This integration sets a new standard for the Web3 mass adoption of domain names.

Experience Superior Decentralization

Freename users can now leverage Solana's high-performance blockchain, renowned for its robust decentralization. Solana's decentralized nature has been a key driver of its rapid growth, providing unparalleled security and resilience against centralized points of failure. With Solana, transactions are not only faster but also significantly cheaper than many other blockchains, making it a cost-effective choice. This combination of decentralization and cost efficiency allows users to maximize their Web3 domains' exposure, effectively and affordably, within a truly decentralized network.

Domain Names Registrations On .solana TLD Are Now Available

In addition to the integration, Freename has launched the highly anticipated .solana top-level domain, eagerly requested by many Web3 enthusiasts. The .solana domains are already seeing numerous registrations, primarily being used for creating traditional and decentralized websites, wallet address resolutions, and identity usernames in the Web3 space. This new domain extension enhances the versatility and reach of Solana within the Web3 ecosystem, meeting the growing demands for specialized digital identities and services.

Freename CEO's Statement

“We're excited to partner with Solana, renowned for its speed, scalability, and low transaction costs” said Davide Vicini, CEO of Freename. “By leveraging the Solana chain, Freename can offer our users an optimal experience when minting and managing Web3 domains. Solana’s robust ecosystem and active developer community ensure continuous innovation and integration with top-tier tools, aligning perfectly with our vision for a decentralized and secure digital future.





About Freename: Freename is the leading multichain Web3 Namespace where users can register and mint their own Web3 domains on their preferred chain.

Contact Information: Zürich, Switzerland

Mattia Martone

mattia@freename.io



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.