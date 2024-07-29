Pinpoint Predictive, Inc. Joins AAIS Partner Program, Empowering AAIS Members with Strategic Risk Selection for Enhanced Profitability

Lisle, IL, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) is excited to welcome Pinpoint Predictive, Inc. to the AAIS Partner Program.

"We are proud to join the AAIS Partner Program and are thrilled to align with such a reputable organization that is providing the value and support it does for the insurance sector,” said Scott Ham, Chief Executive Officer of Pinpoint Predictive. “Working with AAIS to support U.S. insurance carriers offers Pinpoint a great opportunity to further our mission of promoting sustainable, profitable growth and fairness for insurers."

Pinpoint Predictive’s innovative risk selection platform utilizes deep learning and individual-level behavioral intelligence to provide P&C insurers the ability to augment how they can assess and predict risk. Pinpoint's predictions help insurers make informed risk decisions, improving loss ratios and accelerating profitability.

“We are excited to welcome Pinpoint Predictive to our AAIS Partner Program, providing our Members the opportunity to leverage their platform to improve loss ratios and accelerate their business,” said Werner Kruck, President and Chief Executive Officer of AAIS. "Pinpoint offers innovative technologies, like individual behavioral predictors and advanced AI, which is becoming crucial now more than ever in this ever-changing insurance marketplace.”

The AAIS Partner Program provides AAIS Members with unique access to quality products and services that help them streamline processes, achieve operational efficiency, and grow their business. To find out how AAIS Partners like Pinpoint Predictive can help create better customer experiences and increase speed to market, please visit AAISonline.com or contact the AAIS Member Engagement Team at membership@aaisonline.com.

About Pinpoint Predictive, Inc.

Pinpoint Predictive provides property & casualty insurers with the earliest and most accurate loss predictions and risk scores to fast-track profitable growth and improve loss ratios. Unlike traditional methods, Pinpoint’s platform leverages deep learning, proprietary behavioral economics data, and trillions of individual behavioral predictors to help insurers identify the risk costs associated with customers and prospects. Pinpoint Predictive has been recognized by several notable organizations including the 2022 Insurtech 100 Award, Insurtech Vanguard, AI Breakthrough Awards 2023, Global Tech Awards 2023 (Category winner for AI), AnalyticsTech and Insurtech, and the Insurance Awards 2023 (Category winner for Insurtech in World Finance Magazine). Find out more at pinpoint.ai.

About AAIS

Established in 1936, AAIS serves the property & casualty insurance industry as the only national not-for-profit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers high-quality advisory solutions, including best-in-class policy forms, rating guidelines, and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, auto, and personal lines insurers. Their consultative and unbiased approach, unrivaled customer service, and innovative technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of their Members. Together with Member carriers, insurance regulators, Partners, MGAs, and other key stakeholders, the AAIS Community is working to build a more cost-effective and sustainable industry. For more information about joining the AAIS Community, visit AAISonline.com.