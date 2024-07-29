Mike Brents Joins SimiTree as Managing Director of Technology Consulting

Hamden, CT, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimiTree, a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions for revenue cycle management, coding, professional services, data analytics, and talent management in the post-acute and behavioral health sectors, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mike Brents, PT, DPT, MHA in the new role of Managing Director of Technology Consulting.

With a distinguished career spanning two decades in healthcare, Mike brings a wealth of experience in home health, hospice, skilled nursing, and hospital settings. As the former Chief Clinical Officer and Vice President of Informatics for CommonSpirit Health at Home, he demonstrated exceptional leadership in leveraging technology and data analytics to drive clinical excellence, operational efficiency, and improved patient outcomes. He has served as the clinical lead for home health, hospice, and home infusion, providing strategic oversight for multiple EHRs, associated applications, and data analytics platforms. His leadership roles have spanned from Manager of Clinical Excellence to Vice President of Business Intelligence, demonstrating a breadth of experience in the healthcare industry.

At SimiTree, Mike will lead a team of behavioral and post-acute subject matter experts who will select, implement, and optimize EHR and related technology solutions to best meet the unique needs of each healthcare organization.

“We are excited to have Mike as part of the SimiTree team,” said Rob Simione, CPA, Senior Vice President. “With a deep understanding of provider needs gained from his role overseeing technology and data at Common Spirit, Mike brings a unique perspective to SimiTree. His insights will enhance SimiTree technology consulting offerings and undoubtedly strengthen our position as the industry gold standard.”

Mike’s proven ability to collaborate with healthcare leaders in implementing and optimizing EHRs, associated applications, and data analytics platforms will be instrumental in helping SimiTree clients achieve their strategic goals and deliver exceptional patient care. His academic background, including a Bachelor of Health Sciences and Doctor of Physical Therapy from the University of Kentucky and a Master of Health Administration from Webster University, further solidifies his qualifications for this role.

About SimiTree

SimiTree is the leading provider of tech-enabled specialty solutions, including revenue cycle management (RCM), coding, professional services, mergers and acquisitions, data analytics, and talent management for post-acute and behavioral health organizations. Our mission is to support providers through each phase of growth and patient care so they can scale and sustain their business, ultimately improving patient outcomes across the board.

Our comprehensive suite of services encompasses clinical, financial, and operational consulting, as well as outsourced services like billing, coding, OASIS, Review Choice Demonstration (RCD), Quality Assessment and Performance Improvement (QAPI), and revenue cycle management. We also offer executive placement, interim leadership, retention consulting, mergers and acquisitions support, compliance assessments, risk mitigation plans, sales and growth training, and benchmarking and data analytics.

At SimiTree, we are dedicated to driving innovation and excellence, helping healthcare organizations optimize operations, enhance patient care, and achieve sustainable growth. For more information, visit www.SimiTreeHC.com.