Weight Management Services Market to Reach USD 8.54 Billion By 2032, With a Growing CAGR of 6.95% | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weight Management Services Market Size Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider Research, The Weight Management Services Market Size was valued at US$ 4.78 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach US$ 8.54 billion by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 6.95% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The upsurge in the number of fitness centers and diet plans among developing nations which is backed by government statistics to a large extent fuels growth within weight management service market. The health ministry in India has recorded a 25 percent increase in gym memberships over the last five years - a trend that shows more and more people have taken to be physically fit by adopting measures on their own, going beyond reactive treatment of inevitable diseases. Besides, the Indian government has started some campaigns Fit India Movement to inspire their citizens to lead a healthy lifestyle. In Brazil, the government claims an increase of 30% in dietitian enrolments as they have been giving more importance to nutritional guidance and healthy eating. Similarly, the Brazilian Ministry of Health has rolled out national drives to lower rates of obesity and increase consumption of balanced diets which have directly led to a greater demand for dietitian services.

In South Africa, a survey by the National Health Service found that 40% of urban dwellers have enrolled in weight loss and fitness activities such as aerobics classes and signed up for structured programs to control their body mass. Likewise in South Africa, the government has implemented various policies aimed at promoting public health including programs like the "Healthy Lifestyle Campaign" targeting obesity and physical activity of all populations.

Some countries have already taken steps in this direction, such as Mexico with charges on sugary drinks and junk food to reduce the consumption of unhealthy foods. Weight management services have thus seen growing popularity as people turn to healthier and sound dietary choices through consultation from professionals.





Get a Sample Report of Weight Management Services Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4408

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Weight Watchers International, Inc.

Nutrisystem, Inc.

Jenny Craig, Inc.

Noom, Inc.

Medifast, Inc.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Atkins Nutritionals, Inc.

Slimming World Co.

Beachbody, LLC

Other Players

Thus, the need for weight management solutions is accelerating such as gym diet plans and professional advice. Technological improvements, such as the increased use of mobile health apps and programs offered online to individuals seeking weight management services are making it easier for more people to access these types of interventions. Therefore, expansion of the weight management services market is very high in developing countries; enhanced awareness among people about health owing to deteriorating healthcare facilities will further propel growth.

Weight Management Services Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 4.78 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 8.54 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.95% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers •The Increasing Volume of Bariatric Surgeries and Growing Adoption of Online Weight Loss & Management Programs Boost the Weight Management Services Market.

•The Increasing Popularity of Fitness Centers and Diet Plans Among Developing Nations Supports the Growth of the Weight Management Services Market.

Segmentation Dynamics

The individuals are the most extensive end-user segment of weight management services among individual, corporate clients, and healthcare providers holding 35% of the market share in 2023. This is largely thanks to the increasing health and wellness awareness of this consumer base. A rapidly growing number of people discovering the negative impacts associated with obesity, unhealthy living, and weight problems are making them look for professional guidance: druggists selling prescription appetite control pills, and books on slimming. Further, technology has helped these services become more personal to the target audience through mobile health apps and online fitness platforms. Hence, the individual section still stands driver of the weight management services market.

The monthly subscription-based model segment held 31% in 2023. The monthly subscriptions present greater consumer flexibility and affordability aligned with their commitment to shorter timeframes at a lower upfront monetary cost of entry. Especially for those who are new to weight management programs, or want to test the waters before signing up long-term.

The monthly model is also a good fit for the fast-moving readjustments of modern consumer lifestyles: you may not know what your future self will want or need, so being able to tune in and pay per thirty days might speak out over lock-in contracts - especially if this flexibility can be obtained elsewhere. This approach also often brings with it ongoing access to fresh content, frequent check-ins, and continuing encouragement making active engagement in weight management more engaging for users desiring consistent progress in addition, monthly providers also get other goodies like exclusive fitness classes, personalized meal planning, and app features that further improve the overall user experience.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Weight Management Services Market, Make an Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4408

Weight Management Services Market Key Segmentation:

By Services

Dietary Programs

Exercise Programs

Behavioral Counseling

Medical Interventions

Others

By Delivery Mode

In-Person

Online

Hybrid

By Age Group

Geriatric

Paediatric

By Technology

Mobile Applications

Telemedicine

Others

By End-User

Individuals

Corporate Clients

Healthcare Providers

By Subscription-Based Models

Monthly

Annually

One-Time

Others

Regional Insights

North America was the largest weight management services market held 34% in 2023, propelled by relatively high obesity prevalence resulting in strong consumer awareness and health & wellness investment. The estimated obesity prevalence in the US is 42.4% as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), indicating a significant proportion of the population who may benefit from WL programs.

Moreover, North America already has an extensive fitness industry present within its borders so finding several gyms and nutritionists on call is not much for the consumers. In the United States, for example, The International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) states there are 39.369 health clubs with over 64 million members. With these numerous facilities, it becomes a lot easier to gain access to any of the weight loss services when you need one.

Furthermore, Government initiatives as well as public health campaigns are assisting the market growth in this region. For example, programs such as the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) are designed to lower obesity rates through research-based education efforts described in previous posts.

Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Weight Management Services Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4408

Recent Developments

In June 2024, Cleveland Clinic and app developer FitNow, Inc. rolled out the Cleveland Clinic Diet app that delivers evidence-based weight loss plans created by medical professionals from nutrition science accompanied by a detailed food and fitness tracker tool.

and app developer rolled out the Cleveland Clinic Diet app that delivers evidence-based weight loss plans created by medical professionals from nutrition science accompanied by a detailed food and fitness tracker tool. In March 2023, WW International, Inc. announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Weekend Health, Inc., d/b/a Sequence’s model combines the patient and clinician experiences for longitudinal, clinical care and medication management while offering one-on-one support and guidance through the insurance approval process.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Industry Flowchart

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics

5. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

6. Pest Analysis

7. Weight Management Services Market Segmentation, By Services

8. Weight Management Services Market Segmentation, By Delivery Mode

9. Weight Management Services Market Segmentation, By Age Group

10. Weight Management Services Market Segmentation, By Technology

11. Weight Management Services Market Segmentation, By End-User

12. Weight Management Services Market Segmentation, By Subscription-Based Models

13. Regional Analysis

14. Company Profiles

15. Competitive Landscape

16. Use Case and Best Practices

17. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Weight Management Services Market Analysis 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/weight-management-services-market-4408

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.