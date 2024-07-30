Cangrade Launches Revolutionary New Products to Increase Recruitment Efficiency and Elevate Employee Engagement

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cangrade today announced that it has launched two new products: Candidate Matching and Internal Talent Marketplace . Created to drive hiring efficiency and quality, these revolutionary new products arm HR teams with the data-driven tools to meet evolving workforce demands and prepare for the future of hiring and talent management.



With job market fluctuations, socioeconomic implications, and technological advancements, modern HR teams must find new, strategic ways to remain competitive regarding talent acquisition and retention. Additionally, traditional methods often don’t emphasize skills-based hiring and other priorities, such as DEIB initiatives. Cangrade’s new products are changing this.

Candidate Matching was developed to streamline the recruitment process by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze existing talent networks and identify the candidates who are not just qualified, but the best fit for open roles. Via patented multi-way scoring, a candidate’s performance and retention can be accurately predicted. This significantly reduces the time-to-hire, while ensuring long-term success.

Using the same AI-driven approach as Candidate Matching, Internal Talent Marketplace was designed to improve employee engagement and internal mobility. By predicting employee fit for lateral moves and promotions, this solution ensures organizations leverage and retain their existing talent, thereby improving productivity and reducing hiring costs.

“People are the lifeblood of every organization and in order to attract and hold onto top talent, we must stop defaulting to archaic tools and practices to find and nurture them—especially when they could already be working for us,” said Gershon Goren, Founder and CEO, Cangrade. “Candidate Matching and Internal Talent Marketplace are the data-driven solutions to this challenge for HR professionals building teams of the future.”

Cangrade’s flagship AI-powered Pre-Hire Assessment tools identify the skills that drive success in specific roles, connecting hiring decisions to real KPIs, leading to talent decisions that help your organization thrive. Its customizable, mobile-accessible, and ADA-compliant assessments provide a smooth and equitable experience for candidates with a 98% satisfaction rating.

For more information about Cangrade’s AI-powered, bias-free hiring and talent management solutions, visit www.cangrade.com .

For HR leaders, Cangrade is the bias-free, AI- powered hiring and talent development solution. By integrating data into talent management processes, Cangrade enables businesses to make strategic and efficient decisions from initial screening through the entire employee lifecycle. Delivering 10x more accurate predictions of talent success and retention than traditional methods, the company’s Pre-Hire Assessment has helped organizations like Wayfair, FDNY, Lamar Advertising, and Applied Industrial Technologies make the right hiring decisions for over 10 million candidates and counting. For more information, visit www.cangrade.com .