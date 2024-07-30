Fly Play hf.: PLAY Announces Changes in Management and Directors

PLAY has made changes to its executive management and directors, effective by the end of July. These changes are a part of PLAY's ongoing efforts to strengthen and enhance its operations.



Andri Geir Eyjólfsson, Chief Operations Officer

Andri Geir Eyjólfsson has been appointed Chief Operations Officer (COO) of PLAY, succeeding Arnar Már Magnússon. Andri has been with PLAY since 2019 as the Technical Director and has served as Deputy COO for the past year. With 18 years of experience in the aviation industry, Andri has held positions such as Deputy Technical Director at WOW air and various other roles at Air Atlanta, Icelandair and WOW. He studied aircraft maintenance mechanics at TEC Aviation in Denmark.

Sigurður Örn Ágústsson, Chief Development Officer

Sigurður Örn Ágústsson, currently Chief of Business Development, will assume the role of Chief Development Officer (CDO) at PLAY, replacing Georg Haraldsson. Georg will continue to serve as an advisor for the company over the coming months. Sigurður brings extensive experience in the aviation industry, having served as CEO and Chairman of the Board at Bluebird and as a board member at Avion Express. He holds an MBA degree from the Katz Graduate School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh.

Additionally, PLAY has appointed Ramunas Kurkutis as the Director of Information Technology. Based in PLAY's Vilnius, Lithuania office, Ramunas brings over two decades of managerial experience in information technology with international companies. He has extensive expertise in the aviation, energy, and finance sectors.

New CEO Office and Two New Directors

PLAY has established a new office reporting to the CEO, which includes two divisions:

The Legal and Human Resources division, managed by Jóhann Pétur Harðarson. Jóhann has been PLAY's General Counsel since 2021 and has extensive business experience. He holds a cand. jur. degree in law from the University of Iceland and an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business.

The Communications and Marketing division, managed by Nadine Guðrún Yaghi. Nadine Guðrún has been Director of Communications and Service at PLAY since 2021 and has a background as a journalist. She holds a cand. jur. degree in law from the University of Iceland.

PLAY’s New Executive Team

The executive team at PLAY will now comprise six members:

Einar Örn Ólafsson, CEO

Ruta Dabašinskaitė-Vitkė, Chief Financial Officer

Andri Geir Eyjólfsson, Chief Operations Officer

Daníel Snæbjörnsson, Chief Network Officer

Sonja Arnórsdóttir, Chief Commercial Officer

Sigurður Örn Ágústsson, Chief Development Officer

“I want to thank Arnar Már and Georg for their contributions over the past years and wish them all the best. Andri Geir has been a key player at Play from the beginning, and I am confident that our operations will be in great hands with Andri as a leader. We have exciting times ahead at PLAY, with a new team of directors poised to lead the company to even greater success,” says Einar Örn Ólafsson, CEO of PLAY.



