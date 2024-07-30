IronYun to accelerate generative AI development and increase solution value using NVIDIA NIM and NVIDIA Metropolis

Stamford, CT, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IronYun, a market leader in Vision AI applications for security, safety, and operations, today announced it is using NVIDIA NIM microservices and the NVIDIA Metropolis application framework to accelerate the time to market and expand the real-world value of its Vaidio® AI Vision Platform through generative AI.

Vaidio is an open video analytics platform that works with any camera to generate real-time alerts, near-instant video search results, and rich business intelligence data for retail, manufacturing, traffic, education, security, safety, and other operational and smart-city applications. The Vaidio Platform recently won the SIA ISC West Best New Product of 2024 award, and in recent years has won awards for managed services, video analytics, loss prevention, and commercial monitoring.

Building on its work with NVIDIA for the past nine years, IronYun is using NVIDIA NIM vision language model (VLM) microservices and NVIDIA Metropolis reference workflows to develop visual AI agents that integrate into its platform to help solve security, safety, operational, and business intelligence challenges across multiple industries.

IronYun is currently testing scenarios where it can run an NVIDIA NIM VLM microservice to build visual AI agents. The company is also using a reference workflow from NVIDIA Metropolis that accelerates the development of these AI agents, which can create a wide range of alerts and extract actionable insights from videos using natural language. The production release is scheduled for early September, with customers in Europe already awaiting this implementation.

NVIDIA NIM is a set of microservices that includes industry-standard APIs, domain-specific code, optimized inference engines, and enterprise runtime. It delivers multiple VLMs for building a visual AI agent that can process live or archived images and videos to extract actionable insight using natural language.

Any experienced engineer can make the first NVIDIA NIM API call within 15 minutes. NIM helps future-proof IronYun’s solution, allowing the company to quickly adopt and adapt newer VLMs as they become available. NIM will also allow customers to switch or update VLMs without waiting for product updates.

NVIDIA Metropolis nurtures a rich ecosystem and offers powerful developer tools to supercharge Vision AI applications that are designed to make the world’s most important spaces and operations safer and more efficient. Metropolis makes it easier and more cost-effective for enterprises, governments and partners to develop and deploy Vision AI solutions to improve critical operational efficiency and safety problems.

Paul Sun, IronYun CEO, said, “Fundamentally, NVIDIA NIM microservices give us deployment flexibility, which strengthens one of the most important differentiators of the Vaidio Platform. We are not only using NIM to make our visual AI agents more intelligent and to solve a broader range of customer problems – we are also using NIM to accelerate our efforts to increase the intelligence we build into our platform itself.”

About IronYun

IronYun's SIA award-winning Vaidio® AI Vision Platform brings advanced intelligence and accuracy to existing camera and video infrastructures with dozens of advanced AI video analytics functions that work across industries in real-time, forensic, and video data applications. Our mission is to help our customers improve security, safety, health, and operational efficiency, for a safer, smarter world.

For more information, visit https://www.ironyun.com/.