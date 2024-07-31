Global Barcode Scanner Market to Reach USD 14.88 Billion by 2034, Advancing at a 6.52% CAGR, Driven by Increasing Integration of AR and VR Technology | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI), the barcode scanner market is predicted to be valued at USD 7.91 Billion in 2024 and USD 14.88 Billion by 2034. Over the projection period, the barcode scanner market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 6.52%.



A prominent driver is the growing adoption of barcode technology in emerging markets and industries. As global players focus on streamlining operations and improving productivity, barcode scanners provide an affordable solution for tracking inventory, managing assets, and optimizing the supply chain.

Barcode scanners are ecofriendly alternatives to paper, which can help companies, go paperless while still being able to save insights digitally. This feature of barcode scanner aligns with governments’ goals of a greener future, further increasing barcode scanners demand.

Barcode scanners are ideal for many businesses because of their ease of use and accuracy. They make updating and accessing data extremely convenient and eliminate any delays, making them a go to tool, especially for the retail industry.

The healthcare industry is a crucial driver for the barcode scanner market, as this technology offers easy, budget friendly solutions to all the complexities that hit its nerves. They also ensure patient safety and surgical instrument identification.

Barcode scanners are used in the emergence of smart cities and technological advancements. These innovations empower the seamless integration of barcode data with IoT sensors, allowing for real time monitoring of assets, inventory, and infrastructure.

Key Takeaways from the Barcode Scanner Market Study:

China leads the barcode scanner market, expecting a 9.30% CAGR by 2034.

by 2034. Italy anticipates an 8.40% CAGR by 2034 with regard to barcode scanner demand.

by 2034 with regard to barcode scanner demand. Canada is expected to surge with an 8.80% CAGR until 2034.

until 2034. Portable/handheld segment to hold an 82.40% market share until 2024.

market share until 2024. FMI forecasts the laser scanner segment to attain a 32.70% market share by 2024.





“The barcode market is anticipated to augment at a stupendous pace owing to technological advancements, growing need for efficiency, and seamless integration with mobile devices,” – opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

How are Key Players revolutionizing the Barcode Scanner Market?

The key players are revolutionizing the barcode scanner market through innovation continuous innovation. By integrating image technology, they made barcode reading much faster and more accurate, even in unfavorable conditions. Seamless connectivity with mobile devices enables users’ flexibility and mobility, while cloud connectivity enables real time data analytics and inventory management.

Sturdy designs endure harsh industrial conditions, ensuring durability and reliability. AI and ML can decode even damaged barcodes accurately. With a strong emphasis on user experience, intuitive interfaces and user friendly designs streamline operations. These advancements indicate a profound change, strengthening major players with agility, efficiency, and data driven insights.

Recent Developments:

In November 2023, with the peak shopping season approaching, technologies that improve the customer experience and help them make faster decisions are becoming increasingly important. Honeywell released the latest version of its SwiftDecoder™ barcode-decoding software to enhance retail operations and provide a smooth shopping experience.

In November 2023, Zebra Technologies Corporation, a leading digital solution provider that enables businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people, announced that Ricoh Company Ltd (Ricoh) has successfully implemented Zebra's radio frequency identification (RFID) solution at distribution centers in Gotemba, Kawasaki, and Osaka, Japan. The deployment improves the tracking and retrieval of multiple secure digital (SD) cards, which are routinely placed as part of the standard checking procedure on multifunction copiers and printers handed in for warranty claim processing.

Key Players Profiled in Report:

Honeywell International Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Datalogic S.p.A.

Wasp Barcode Technologies

Symbol Technologies, Inc.

Opticon Sensors Europe BV

Code Corporation

SATO Holdings Corporation

CipherLab Co., Ltd.

Axicon Auto ID Ltd.

Microscan Systems, Inc.





Barcode Scanner Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type:

Portable/Handheld Rugged Scanners PDA Scanners Automatic Readers Others

Fixed Position Stationary Scanners Presentation Scanners Automatic Readers Others



By End User:

Retail & Commercial

General Manufacturing

Healthcare

Logistics & Warehouse

Commercial Aviation

Defence

Others



By Technology:

Pen Type Reader

Laser Scanner

CCD (Charge Coupled Device) Readers

Camera Based Reader

Omni Directional Barcode Scanner

Smartphone Based Scanner

RFID (Radio Frequency Identification Technology)



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa





