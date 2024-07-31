Single-Use Packaging Market Size to Obtain USD 63.74 Billion by 2032

Ottawa, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The single-use packaging market size was estimated at USD 39.50 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach around USD 63.74 billion by 2032 a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.



Report Highlights: Important Revelations

Asia Pacific's influence on the global single-use packaging scene.

Projecting growth in North America's single-use packaging sector.

Investigating the environmental impact of single-use plastic packaging.

Changing dynamics of single-use packaging in the food and beverage industry.

Single-use packaging refers to materials and products designed for one-time use. These packaging solutions are crafted to offer the enclosed products convenience, safety, and protection. They find common usage in industries where maintaining product hygiene, ensuring freshness, and implementing tamper-proof measures are critical.

For the short version of this report @ https://www.towardspackaging.com/personalized-scope/5105

Single-use packaging is crucial in healthcare because it ensures product sterility and prevents cross-contamination. Disposable syringes, vials, surgical gloves, and sterile bandages are packaged in single-use materials to maintain hygiene requirements and to avoid infection risk. The single-use packaging market is marked by continuous innovation and developments to improve functionality, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness. Manufacturers always explore novel materials, technologies, and designs to suit consumer demands for convenience, safety, and environmental responsibility.

The single-use packaging business offers a severe environmental concern due to the extensive use and poor recycling of disposable plastics. Alarming figures show that 90% of thrown plastic is not recycled, worsening environmental degradation. Even things labelled as recyclable may be considered single-use if they are intended to be discarded after only one usage. This category includes a wide range of plastic products designed for single use, such as plastic bags, coffee stirrers, straws, water bottles, soda bottles, and a significant amount of food packaging. While the simplicity of these things encourages widespread use, they also contribute significantly to the growing plastic waste crisis.

Approximately half of global plastic consumption is made up of single-use plastics, which exacerbates the problems related to plastic pollution. Single-use plastics account for over 130 million tonnes of global plastic production, emitting over 225 million tonnes of greenhouse gases (GHGs) during extraction and processing.

Customize this study as per your requirement @ https://www.towardspackaging.com/customization/5105

The widespread use of single-use packaging has sparked worries about its environmental impact, notably plastic pollution and trash generation. As a result, there is an increasing interest in developing sustainable alternatives, such as biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable packaging materials, to address these issues and foster a circular economy.

For Instance,

In October 2023, PECT unveiled New Toolkit to Address Waste from Single-Use Packaging



Single-Use Packaging Market Trends

Asia Pacific's Key Role in the Global Single-Use Packaging Landscape

Single-use packaging, a direct response to the fast-paced urban lifestyle, is experiencing a surge in demand. The rise of online food delivery services, specifically designed to cater to our convenience needs, has significantly amplified this demand. Celebrating its robustness, adaptability, affordability, and transparency, single-use packaging has become a popular choice across various industries. Shifting consumer purchasing habits and a preference for flexible, cost-effective, and user-friendly packaging are driving the single-use packaging market. Single-use food packaging plays a vital role in preventing foodborne diseases, effectively eliminating the risk of contamination and disease transmission. Single-use products are a common sight at fast-food restaurants, takeaway restaurants, and catering facilities, with items such as drinking cups, lids, straws, and bottles made of paper and plastic.

The growth of e-commerce in developing nations such as China and India is predicted to increase demand for throwaway packaging. The market for single-use packaging is influenced by lifestyle changes and the expansion of numerous industries, such as food and drinks, home care, healthcare, and personal care, which is driven by the growth of e-commerce.

The escalating usage of plastic materials has sparked severe environmental concerns, compelling governments and regulatory groups to take action. Some countries, like India, have taken a firm stand by banning the production, import, and use of single-use products with a high littering potential. This includes plastic cutlery, plates, cups, straws, and packaging films of a certain thickness. Some regions rely significantly on food and energy imports and are susceptible to economic shocks. The battle has resulted in higher raw material and energy prices, affecting the profitability of enterprises along the supply chain, including the packaging industry.

In April 2022, Diageo launched a new relationship with ecoSPIRITS, a technology business that creates circular packaging solutions for the luxury spirits and wine industries. Diageo aims to minimize its carbon footprint and waste from single-use spirits packages.

Anticipating Expansion in North America's Single-Use Packaging Market

The North American single-use packaging firm is positioned for expansion, driven by the desire for smaller, more convenient packaging and eye-catching visual appeal. Bags, straws, trays, boxes, plates, coffee stirrers, bottles, and most food packaging are examples of single-use packaging intended for use just once before being discarded or recycled. The single-use packaging industry in the region, especially in the US and Canada, is growing steadily. Single-use packaging is prevalent in these countries because they are affordable and versatile and may be used in various end industries. The pharmaceutical industry in the US is mainly responsible for the rise in single-use packaging, especially in the case of medications and medical supplies, where plastic packaging lowers the possibility of contamination.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardspackaging.com

The beverage packaging market, especially for single-use formats, is expected to expand due to the growing demand for bottled beverages, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, ready-to-drink beverages, and milk. Key drivers for market growth include the surge in e-commerce and online food delivery services, where disposable packaging offers convenience and efficiency. Despite environmental concerns, the lightweight and resilient properties of disposable packaging continue to make it a popular choice.

For Instance,

In July 2022, North America’s Coca-Cola Company announced a new goal for its World Without Waste sustainable packaging strategy: by 2030, 25% of their global product volume will be provided in reusable packaging.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has complicated the supply chain by limiting food shipments from the area and increasing commodity prices. This has affected supply chain profit margins, especially with the growing cost of packing materials. Despite these obstacles, the single-use packaging market in North America is still dynamic and can adjust to changing customer demands and market conditions.





Exploring the Ecological Footprint of Single-Use Plastic Packaging

Single-use plastic bags are widely used around the globe. The environmental impact of single-use plastic bags, or SUPBs, has been a topic of discussion and consumption worldwide. While alternatives like cotton and paper bags are frequently seen as more ecologically friendly, they have their environmental impact. They might only sometimes be more environmentally friendly than plastic bags in all categories.

For plastic bags, the same climatic consequences as an SUPB require using thick, durable polypropylene (PP) bags roughly 10–20 times and slimmer, yet still reusable, polyethene (PE) bags 5–10 times. This emphasises the significance of the bags' longevity and the requirement that users deliberately reuse each bag several times.

For Instance,

In August 2022, the two new bags from Duro, Novolex's new bag brand, are the Load & Fold Shopping Bags and the Load & Seal Shopping Bags. These tamper-proof paper bags offer a more secure method of order delivery and transportation for eateries and retail establishments.



Comparing single-use polyethene bags made from renewable resources to conventional SUPBs reveals that the former performs better environmentally regarding climate impact. They still provide problems with littering, though, and they'll make the environment more eutrophic and acidic. This analysis draws attention to the intricate trade-offs that must be made when weighing the environmental effects of different bag options. While reducing the usage of single-use plastic bags is essential, it's also important to consider the ecological impact of alternative materials and their whole life cycle. Reusable bag adoption and responsible consumer behaviour are two examples of sustainable activities that reduce shopping bags' adverse environmental effects.

For Instance,

In August 2021, Braskem developed a new polypropylene (PP) grade under the INSPIRE brand, aimed to replace polyethene terephthalate (PET) in consumer food packaging applications requiring improved temperature tolerance. Examples include prepared meals at grocery stores and fast-casual eateries.



Evolving Landscape of Single-Use Packaging in Food and Beverage Sector

Single-use packaging is standard in supermarkets and retail locations, offering a low-cost alternative that effectively performs critical functions in food packaging. Its primary function is to protect food goods by preventing damage and ensuring their safety before consumption. Beyond safety, packaging is essential for capturing consumer attention, transmitting information, and creating brand identity-notably, packaging accounts for 31% of overall plastic use.

Starbucks, originating with its first store outside North America, has evolved over the decades to become the largest coffee chain globally. As of 2023, Starbucks boasts a network of over 35,000 stores across approximately 80 countries worldwide. The following table shows the number of Starbucks locations globally:

Number of Starbucks Stores by Continent 2023 Continent Number of Stores Percentage (%) Share of Total Starbucks Stores Worldwide (35,711) Asia 12,728 35.64 % Africa 130 0.36 % North America 18,931 53.01 % South America 436 1.22 % Europe 2,554 7.15 % Antarctica 0 N/A Oceania 81 0.23 %

Bags play a significant role in the food and beverage industry, particularly with the increasing prevalence of on-the-go eating. Packaging is essential in facilitating the convenient consumption of food. The trends of home delivery and takeaway food have experienced rapid growth, making plastic bags a crucial element for restaurants, cafes, and food service chains. These bags are instrumental in providing customers with the convenience of receiving their food orders.

Most plastic packaging is single-use, making up 40% of worldwide plastic waste. The reliance on single-use plastic formats in food packing and the persistence of plastics in the environment highlights plastic pollution's far-reaching and little-understood effects on ecosystems and human health.

For Instance,

In March 2021, Nestlé, the Swiss food giant, has introduced what it calls the first-of-its-kind single-material pouch for infant food. The designed-to-be-recycled pouch, constructed of polypropylene (PP), was created in conjunction with Gualapack, a manufacturer of readymade spouted pouches.



The environmental repercussions of plastic pollution highlight the importance of finding alternatives to single-use packaging. As people become more aware of the negative consequences of single-use packaging, there is a growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly options to help the environment. The continual search for feasible alternatives reflects a more significant commitment to transforming the food industry's packaging into something more sustainable and responsible.

Browse More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Seaweed Packaging Market Size, Share, Companies Growth 2023-2032

The global seaweed packaging market size is estimated to grow from USD 491.2 million in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 952.76 million by 2032, at 6.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2032.



Cold Chain Packaging Market Size, Future Analysis 2023-2032

The global cold chain packaging market size was at USD 24.86 billion in 2022 to reach around USD 72.83 billion by 2032, registering at a 11.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2032.



Aluminium Foil Packaging Market Size, Share and Developments

The global aluminium foil packaging market size is estimated to grow from USD 35.23 billion in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 56.57 billion by 2032, registering at a 4.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2032.



size is estimated to grow from USD 35.23 billion in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 56.57 billion by 2032, registering at a 4.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The global tobacco packaging market size is estimated to grow from USD 15.37 billion in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 21.05 billion by 2032, registering at a 3.2 % CAGR from 2023 to 2032.



size is estimated to grow from USD 15.37 billion in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 21.05 billion by 2032, registering at a 3.2 % CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The global seafood packaging market size is estimated to grow from USD 13.95 billion in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 24.31 billion by 2032, at 5.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2032.



size is estimated to grow from USD 13.95 billion in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 24.31 billion by 2032, at 5.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The global glass packaging market size is estimated to grow from USD 60.96 billion in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 98.82 billion by 2032, at 5% CAGR from 2023 to 2032.



size is estimated to grow from USD 60.96 billion in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 98.82 billion by 2032, at 5% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The global green packaging market size is estimated to grow from USD 303.83 billion in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 510.93 billion by 2032, at 5.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2032.



size is estimated to grow from USD 303.83 billion in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 510.93 billion by 2032, at 5.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The global pet food packaging market size is estimated to grow from USD 11.38 billion in 2022 to set a foot on USD 22.08 billion by 2032, at 6.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2032.



size is estimated to grow from USD 11.38 billion in 2022 to set a foot on USD 22.08 billion by 2032, at 6.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The global corrugated packaging market size accepted to grow from USD 276 billion in 2022 and it is predicted to hit around USD 410.50 billion by 2032, at 4.10% CAGR from 2023 to 2032.



size accepted to grow from USD 276 billion in 2022 and it is predicted to hit around USD 410.50 billion by 2032, at 4.10% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The global cosmetic packaging market size accounted for USD 33.07 billion in 2022 to reach USD 54.13 billion by 2032 at 4.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

For Instance,

In September 2023, In partnership with Skånemejerier, Mondi developed a package consisting solely of polypropylene (PP) for ICA's Hushållsost cheese, among other products. The new packaging is made up of lidding film and a monomaterial foundation web

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the single-use packaging market is characterized by established industry leaders such as Pactiv LLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Coveris S.A, Winpak Limited, Bemis Company Inc., Novolex, Hotpack Packaging Industries LLC, Ukrplastic, Ampac Holding and Transcontinental Inc. These giants face competition from emerging direct-to-consumer brands, leveraging digital platforms for market entry. Key factors influencing competition include innovation in product offerings, sustainable practices, and the ability to adapt to changing consumer preferences. Additionally, the sector sees dynamic collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships as companies strive to capture market share in this highly competitive and evolving industry.

Sealed Air develops packaging solutions for various industries, including food and beverage, healthcare, e-commerce, and industrial applications. One of its significant achievements is the development of materials and technology targeted at improving the sustainability and environmental impact of single-use packaging.

Winpak's experience with flexible packaging is exciting in the context of single-use packaging. Flexible packaging, such as pouches, bags, and films, is famous for single-use applications due to its lightweight design, convenience, and cost-effectiveness.

Bemis focuses on innovation and collaboration to solve developing trends and issues in the single-use packaging industry. Through collaborations with customers, suppliers, and industry stakeholders, the firm strives to improve the performance, functionality, and sustainability of its packaging solutions.

Single-Use Packaging Market Players

Pactiv LLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Coveris S.A, Winpak Limited, Bemis Company Inc., Novolex, Hotpack Packaging Industries LLC, Ukrplastic, Ampac Holding and Transcontinental Inc.

Recent Developments

In May 2021, The British flexible packaging company Four04 Packaging was bought by Coveris, an industrial company based in Austria.

The British flexible packaging company Four04 Packaging was bought by Coveris, an industrial company based in Austria. In October 2021, The acquisition of Choose Packaging, a firm that develops packaging without the use of plastic, was announced today by technology giant HP. Choose is the only paper bottle in the world with no plastic that is sold commercially.

The acquisition of Choose Packaging, a firm that develops packaging without the use of plastic, was announced today by technology giant HP. Choose is the only paper bottle in the world with no plastic that is sold commercially. In January 2023, Israel's newly formed government promised to eliminate the country's single-use plastics levy, purportedly to pacify low-income ultra-Orthodox communities who cannot afford the dishwashing equipment required to make reusable packaging practical.

Israel's newly formed government promised to eliminate the country's single-use plastics levy, purportedly to pacify low-income ultra-Orthodox communities who cannot afford the dishwashing equipment required to make reusable packaging practical. In September 2023, Greenback Recycling Technologies Ltd., located in London, purchased Enval Ltd., a plastics recycling technology company based in the United Kingdom.

Greenback Recycling Technologies Ltd., located in London, purchased Enval Ltd., a plastics recycling technology company based in the United Kingdom. In November 2023, Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging provider®, announced the purchase of Nest-Filler PKG Co., Ltd., a beauty and cosmetics packaging provider.



Single-Use Packaging Market TOC

Introduction

Research Objective

Scope of the Study

Definition and Taxonomy



Research Methodology

Research Approach

Data Sources

Assumptions



Executive Summary

Synopsis

Analyst Recommendations

Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Value chain analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Manufacturing Process Logistics & Transportation Buyer Preferences

Trends

Market Trends Technological Trends

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitute Threat of New Entrants Degree of Competition

PESTLE Analysis for 5 Leading Countries

Regulatory Framework for Leading Countries/Regions

Supply Demand Analysis

Production & Consumption Statistics Export Import Statistics Price Trend Analysis



Global Single-Use Packaging Market Assessment

Overview

Global Single-Use Packaging Market Size Value (US$) and Volume (Billion Tons), By Material Type (2021 – 2033) Plastic Paper and Paper board Glass Others

Global Single-Use Packaging Market Size Value (US$) and Volume (Billion Tons), By Type (2021 – 2033) Food & Beverage Personal Care Pharmaceuticals Others

Global Single-Use Packaging Market Size Value (US$) and Volume (Billion Tons), By Region Type (2021 – 2033) North America Europe Asia Pacific LAMEA



North America Single-Use Packaging Market Assessment

Overview

North America Single-Use Packaging Market Size Value (US$) and Volume (Billion Tons), By Material Type (2021 – 2033) Plastic Paper and Paper board Glass Others

North America Single-Use Packaging Market Size Value (US$) and Volume (Billion Tons), By Type (2021 – 2033) Food & Beverage Personal Care Pharmaceuticals Others







Europe Single-Use Packaging Market Assessment

Overview

Europe Single-Use Packaging Market Size Value (US$) and Volume (Billion Tons), By Material Type (2021 – 2033) Plastic Paper and Paper board Glass Others

Europe Single-Use Packaging Market Size Value (US$) and Volume (Billion Tons), By Type (2021 – 2033) Food & Beverage Personal Care Pharmaceuticals Others





Asia Pacific Single-Use Packaging Market Assessment

Overview

Asia Pacific Single-Use Packaging Market Size Value (US$) and Volume (Billion Tons), By Material Type (2021 – 2033) Plastic Paper and Paper board Glass Others

Asia Pacific Single-Use Packaging Market Size Value (US$) and Volume (Billion Tons), By Type (2021 – 2033) Food & Beverage Personal Care Pharmaceuticals Others





LAMEA Single-Use Packaging Market Assessment

Overview

LAMEA Single-Use Packaging Market Size Value (US$) and Volume (Billion Tons), By Material Type (2021 – 2033) Plastic Paper and Paper board Glass Others

LAMEA Single-Use Packaging Market Size Value (US$) and Volume (Billion Tons), By Type (2021 – 2033) Food & Beverage Personal Care Pharmaceuticals Others





Company Profile

Pactiv LLC

Company Overview Geographic Footprints Financial Performance Product Portfolio SWOT Analysis R&D Efforts Recent Developments & Strategic Collaborations Product Launch/M&A/Technical Collaboration

Sealed Air Corporation

Coveris S.A

Winpak Limited

Bemis Company Inc.

Novolex

Hotpack Packaging Industries LLC

Ukrplastic

Ampac Holding

Transcontinental Inc.

Conclusion & Recommendations

Own your copy of our reach study and stay informed: https://www.towardspackaging.com/price/5105

Explore the statistics and insights concerning the packaging industry and its segmentation: Get a Subscription

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardspackaging.com

About Us

Towards Packaging is a leading global consulting firm specializing in providing comprehensive and strategic research solutions. With a highly skilled and experienced consultant team, we offer a wide range of services designed to empower businesses with valuable insights and actionable recommendations. We stay abreast of the latest industry trends and emerging markets to provide our clients with an unrivalled understanding of their respective sectors. We adhere to rigorous research methodologies, combining primary and secondary research to ensure accuracy and reliability. Our data-driven approach and advanced analytics enable us to unearth actionable insights and make informed recommendations. We are committed to delivering excellence in all our endeavours. Our dedication to quality and continuous improvement has earned us the trust and loyalty of clients worldwide.

Browse our Brand-New Journal@ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/

Browse our Consulting Website@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-packaging/