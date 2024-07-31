CIC - 2024 Half-year results

July 31, 2024

Results for the period ended June 30, 2024



CIC reports solid first-half 2024 results in a period of economic, political and geopolitical uncertainty

CIC posted solid results at June 30, 2024, with net revenue of almost €3.3 billion, close to the level achieved in the first half of 2023, despite the unfavorable economic climate in the first half of the year. Net income came to €844 million, down -16.9%, and shareholders' equity to €20.2 billion.

Negatively affected by the squeeze on interest margins and an uncertain environment, retail banking net revenues fell by

-3.8%. The specialized business lines were virtually stable (-0.8%), driven by growth in corporate banking (+13%), capital markets (+1.9%) and private equity (+1.3%).

At €267 million, the cost of proven and non-proven risk was up sharply by +68.2% compared with the first half of 2023. This increase reflects the catch-up effect of business failures following the end of government support measures for economic activity.

General operating expenses were kept under control and showed a slight decline of -2.4% compared with June 30, 2023, to €1.9 billion. The increase in its investments was partly offset by the end of contributions to the Single Resolution Fund (SRF).

As a benefit corporation, CIC confirmed the strength and effectiveness of its diversified business model, serving its customers and society as a whole.

Results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 1st half 2024 Change over 1 year NET REVENUE DOWN SLIGHTLY €3,274m -2.7 % of which the banking network

of which specialized business lines €1,846m

€1,290m -5.0 %

-0.8 % FRA WELL-MANAGED GENERAL OPERATING EXPENSES €1,925m -2.4 % INCREASE IN COST OF RISK

LINKED TO THE ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT €267m +68.2 % DROP IN NET INCOME €844m -16.9 %





STRONG BUSINESS MOMENTUM IN CUSTOMER SERVICES



Customer loans



€251.8bn



+3.4% year-on-year change Customer deposits



€224.5bn



+1.6% year-on-year change Insurance1



6.7 million



+250,000 year-on-year change Remote surveillance 1



125,600



+4,700 year-on-year change

Unaudited financial statements – limited review currently being conducted by the statutory auditors.

The Board of Directors met on July 31, 2024 to approve the financial statements. All financial communications are available at: https:// www.cic.fr/fr/banques/institutionnel/actionnaires-et-investisseurs/index.html under the heading “Regulated Information” and are published by CIC in accordance with the provisions of Article L. 451-1-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Articles 222-1 et seq. of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF)

1 By number of contracts

