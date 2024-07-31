Florida’s Historic Coast Announces New Experiences Summer/Fall 2024

St.Augustine, FL, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visitors and locals have come to expect the best when they eat, stay, and play in St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches. And new businesses are providing even more first-class experiences on Florida’s Historic Coast.

Eat and Drink

The culinary scene continues to grow with new flavors and bespoke locations. Renowned local chef Michael Lugo has received international acclaim for his trio of restaurants. Wine Spectator awarded Michael’s and La Nouvelle Bistro its Best of Award of Excellence and Pesca by Michael’s its Award of Excellence, acknowledging the restaurants’ superb wine programs. Local favorite Lotus Noodle Bar took their ramen north for a coveted guest appearance at the James Beard House and has returned to town with a new summer menu. San Sebastian Winery has welcomed a new restaurant to its rooftop – La Cocina at the Cellar Upstairs, which features a menu of gourmet delights like Ceviche, escargot, and New Zealand Lamb Rack. La Cocina International features live rooftop entertainment daily Thursday through Sunday.

On Anastasia Island Isla Blends recently opened this summer, offering protein-enriched shakes, waffles, coffees, and greens. Paladar Cuban Eatery introduced Cuban cuisine and baked goods to the Crescent Beach area, while The Black Molly Grill recently opened, and serves steaks, seafood, and more in its new location on State Road 312. On Vilano Beach Beachside Caffe by YAMO recently opened at Magic Beach Motel and the Vilano Coffee Shop at Holiday Inn Express, serving Kookaburra coffee, Tillamook ice cream, and baked goods from Crème de La Cocoa.

The Jacksonville Jaguars recently announced Ancient City Brewing as a Craft Beer Partner for the 2024 NFL season. Greg Tuttle and his team at Ancient City Brewing (ACB) have been handcrafting a beloved selection of beers since 2015. But they’ve been secretly creating a new brew just for the Jags at their Brewhouse – 1st & Gold Golden Ale at Jacksonville’s EverBank Stadium beginning August 10th in a custom-designed 19.2 oz tall can.

Explore north of St. Augustine, where an explosion of new restaurants is creating a microcosm of dining experiences. Mayday Ice Cream is scooping at its new location in Nocatee. At Ponte Vedra Beach Vincenzo’s Cucina and The Boathouse recently opened offering upscale seafood, sushi, and more in a casual atmosphere.

New Experiences

Pickleball players have a new place to dink in St. Augustine at Old Coast Pickleball, with two inside courts located at the Shipyard Marina. Visitors can enjoy new tour experiences with The Tasting Tours’ Insiders Access City Tour and St. Augustine Experiences’ Historic Walking Tour. The new St. Augustine Shipwreck Museum opened on Charlotte Street, showcasing the area’s rich maritime history. New this summer, Deep Creek Paddles is offering exciting kayaking adventures Deep Creek in Hastings, Florida. Perfect for both beginners and experienced paddlers to explore with master naturalists and professional guides.

Gearing up for adventures will be easier with Bass Pro Shops, that will open an enormous Outlet this fall in World Golf Village. On A1A, the new Inlet Beach & General Store at Matanzas Inlet has beach supplies, eco-bike rentals, kayak tours and more. Preserving Florida’s Historic Coast’s pristine beaches has been a top priority for St. Johns County. It is in the final stages of a sweeping beach renourishment project and launched a helpful Beach App.

Groups, weddings, and corporate events will have plenty to do at Ponte Vedra’s sports and social hub, The Yards, which offers golf, tennis, and pickleball, and the high-end restaurant, Argyle. Heighten any event with Fire and Ash’s new Mobile Cigar Lounge, with premium cigars, rich Cuban coffee, and a custom lounge.

This Fall, the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum is celebrating 150 years of providing a welcoming beacon of light for the historic port of St. Augustine and its beautiful coastline. In mid-October, a celebration will kick off a year-long series of activities, community events, and commemorative celebrations.

Stay

Distinctive Beach Rentals offers visitors luxury beach rentals in St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra, and Crescent Beach. It just expanded its offerings with an array of new premiere vacation homes and condo rentals. Guests at the Hampton Inn & Suites St. Augustine-Vilano Beach can now save a trip and rent beach gear through a convenient on-site service. Spark by Hilton in St. Augustine’s Historic District opened in early Spring, offering a practical, budget-friendly space with on-site parking and free breakfast.

St. George Inn is one of the more popular pet-friendly lodgings in the Historic District. Their wine bar, Bin 39 has just added pet-friendly amenities where pet parents can order charcuterie pet tastes, doggie ice cream, enhanced waters, souvenir water bowls, and more.

Getting to St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and The Beaches has never been easier. Breeze Airways continues to expand service into Jacksonville International Airport, recently adding non-stop service to Las Vegas and Los Angeles. JetBlue is expanding seasonal routes to Florida from Portland, Maine beginning Oct. 28 and year-round flights from Manchester, New Hampshire beginning Jan. 23, 2025.

With so many new experiences, it’s time to schedule a vacation to Florida’s Historic Coast. Use the trip planner to craft the ideal excursion and take advantage of some Unforgettable Stays & Deals available on Florida’s Historic Coast this summer and fall.

Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches.

