American Airlines Names Howard Ungerleider to its Board of Directors

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) today announced the election of Howard Ungerleider, 55, to its board of directors. Ungerleider will serve on the board’s Audit Committee and Compensation Committee.



“We are very pleased to welcome Howard to American’s board of directors,” said American’s Chairman Greg Smith. “Howard is an accomplished executive who has held key commercial, financial and operational roles over three decades at Dow. His financial expertise and global business and leadership experience will make him a valuable member of our board.”

“Howard is a fantastic addition to the American Airlines board,” said American’s CEO Robert Isom. “His business acumen and extensive experience leading a complex, multinational organization will be important assets to American and our board.”

Ungerleider is currently an operating advisor to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. Previously, he served as president and CFO of Dow Inc., where he was a member of Dow’s senior executive committee, which set the strategic direction, established corporate policy, and managed governance and enterprise-level decisions for the business. He retired from Dow in January 2024 after more than 30 years with the company.

Ungerleider joined the Dow Chemical Company in 1990 and over the course of his career held a variety of senior leadership roles across several divisions and geographies. This includes serving as executive vice president of Dow's Advanced Materials Division, president of its Performance Plastics Division, vice president of Investor Relations and North American commercial vice president for Basic Plastics. He was named CFO in 2014, vice chairman in 2015 and president in 2018. From 2017 to 2019, he served as CFO of DowDuPont, an $86 billion holding company comprising the Dow Chemical Company and DuPont.

Ungerleider sits on the board of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles.

