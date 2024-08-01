MotorWeek rolls out free app with trunk load of features

OWINGS MILLS, MD, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MotorWeek, TV and digital media’s original automotive magazine series, today announced the launch of a free app that enables fans of the show to watch and listen to MotorWeek content all in one place.

Winner of dozens of prestigious automotive journalism awards MotorWeek is produced and distributed nationwide and internationally by Maryland Public Television. The popular series, about to enter its 44th season in September, airs on 90 percent of PBS stations. Automobile and motorsports enthusiasts can also watch MotorWeek on MAVTV, while Spanish-language viewers can catch the show on the V-me network. The latest episodes are also available for free at pbs.org/motorweek.

“Our team works hard to bring the content of our weekly series to fans in as many ways as possible,” says MotorWeek Host and Creator John Davis. “Having an app with a great lineup of features is just a natural progression, providing another way to engage with our content in addition to broadcast, cable, and other digital platforms. We hope our fans enjoy this new way of experiencing all MotorWeek has to offer.”

Available to download on the iOS App Store and Google Play, the MotorWeek App has an expansive menu of video and audio content and several exclusive features. Users of the app will enjoy the following content –

Latest vehicle reviews

The new app offers a wide range of reviews of interest to vehicle enthusiasts:

Road Tests: Watch comprehensive reviews on the latest new vehicles, which include a series of rigorous tests to evaluate each one on performance, technology, practicality, and efficiency.

Watch comprehensive reviews on the latest new vehicles, which include a series of rigorous tests to evaluate each one on performance, technology, practicality, and efficiency. First Drives: The MotorWeek team travels the country and the globe to get behind the wheel of the freshest vehicles on the market and gives its initial impressions.

The team travels the country and the globe to get behind the wheel of the freshest vehicles on the market and gives its initial impressions. Two Wheelin’: The staff also hits the road to showcase the latest motorcycles and two-wheel technology developments.

The staff also hits the road to showcase the latest motorcycles and two-wheel technology developments. Quick Spins: These segments offer a preview of an upcoming all-new vehicle or a short update on a lightly refreshed model.

These segments offer a preview of an upcoming all-new vehicle or a short update on a lightly refreshed model. Long-Term Updates: These features offer fans extended testing of the latest models for up to a calendar year.

New All-Electric Vehicle Guide

When users go to the app’s unique EVerything tab, they can compare details on all the new battery-electric vehicles. For individuals looking for a used EV, the Alternative Fuels Data Center includes complete EV specifications going back to the 2017 model year. Plus, the EVerything tab also includes MotorWeek’s latest EV reviews, along with Green Motoring features about the availability of all clean alternative fuels for every consumer and business need.

Explore the automotive world with MotorWeek lifestyle and car care features

The MotorWeek app also offers feature stories exploring vehicle care maintenance advice, consumer reporting, off-the-wall stories, the evolving world of alternative fuels, and more, including these segments:

Your Drive: The series’ resident car care technicians help viewers keep their vehicles on the road and out of the garage with repair and maintenance tips.

The series’ resident car care technicians help viewers keep their vehicles on the road and out of the garage with repair and maintenance tips. AutoWorld: Explores the evolving world of alternative fuels and electrification.

Explores the evolving world of alternative fuels and electrification. FYI: Offers consumers the inside track on timely, in-depth automotive information.

Offers consumers the inside track on timely, in-depth automotive information. Over the Edge: Looks at the more adventurous side of the automotive world.

Catch up on the most recent episodes

New episodes of MotorWeek are available to stream on the app every week.

Listen to podcasts with up-to-date news

Join host John Davis and members of the MotorWeek crew for in-depth information on the show’s latest vehicle testing and what’s happening in the automotive industry.

The MotorWeek App is brought to you by Maryland Public Television and Public Media Apps. The series is nationally sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper-to-Bumper, and TireRack.com.

About MotorWeek

Television’s longest-running and most-respected automotive series, MotorWeek launched a new TV genre in 1981 by becoming the first weekly series to offer consumer-oriented car and truck reviews, do-it-yourself car care tips, and the latest auto industry news. The winner of numerous automotive journalism awards, MotorWeek is a trusted source of automotive news on television and the web. Visit motorweek.org.

