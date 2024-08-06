Navigate360 Announces Launch of Innovative Student Well-Being Library within Behavioral Case Manager

RICHFIELD, OHIO, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigate360, the leader in holistic safety, proudly announces the launch of its new Student Well-Being Library within their Behavioral Case Manager. This powerful tool equips multidisciplinary teams with resources to assess and support student well-being by intervening early with lower-level behavior concerns, helping students reach their full potential.

The Student Well-Being Library includes processes for assessing, intervening, and managing student behavior, from low-level concerns to high-level threats. It offers customizable templates empowering districts to tailor workflows based on their specific needs, fostering collaboration among stakeholders, and creating a nurturing environment for academic, social, and emotional success.

The Student Well-Being Library addresses various student support needs, including:

Student Support (MTSS/Pre-Referral)

Educational/Academic Struggles

Attendance

Behavioral Support

Social Development

Emotional Well-Being

Student Safety

Peer/Community Connection

Social Services Referrals

Bullying/Cyberbullying Prevention

Title IX Compliance

Reintegration/Return to Campus Support

Non-Suicidal Self-Injury

Behavioral Threat Assessment

Suicide Risk Assessment

"The mission of schools—to ensure that students grow and succeed—is complex and grows more complex every year," said Wes Baker, a licensed psychologist and specialist in school psychology with Cypress Fairbanks ISD who worked with Navigate360 to develop the processes within the library. "The countless talented, driven, and caring professionals working in schools are most successful in this mission when they can work collaboratively with good communication, guidance, and structure. The Student Well-Being Library gives student support teams a solid organizational framework to provide this communication, guidance, and structure, so that these dedicated professionals can spend less energy on paperwork and more on what they do best working with students."

Michelle Pastorek, another a licensed psychologist and specialist in school psychology with Cypress Fairbanks ISD who also assisted in the library’s development, added, "The Student Well-Being Library provides an innovative platform allowing multidisciplinary teams to collaborate with ease to promote a safe, healthy, and nurturing environment for students. This tool was created to promote a sense of structure and calm to help hard-working school staff support the critical needs of today's students, from progress monitoring interventions to investigating bullying. This system is designed to take the guesswork out of documentation, allowing school staff to focus on direct services for students and families."

Key Features of Behavioral Case Manager & the Student Well-Being Library

The following features have been developed with input from experts to solve specific pain points in assessing, intervening, and documenting behavioral concerns:

User Tagging: tag individuals involved in a case to streamline accountability

Team and Guest Access: flexible access permissions for designated teams and guest access for external stakeholders

Team Meeting Logs: record and document team meetings and decisions

Automated Case Transfer: integrate with your Student Information System to automatically transfer cases between teams

Linked Processes: link processes to logically evolve screening and management

Notification Suite: customized notifications to stay informed about a range of events on a case

Navigate360 is dedicated to empowering schools with tools and resources to thrive. The new Student Well-Being Library is a testament to this commitment, providing schools with the structure and support necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of every student.

About Navigate360

Navigate360 is the leader in holistic safety, providing training, software, and solutions that lead to enhanced student well-being. With more than 20 years of experience, our holistic, layered approach—providing everything from curricula that support positive behavior and self-image to campus physical safety and personnel training—focuses on incident prevention.