Konica Minolta Hosts Second 2024 High Velocity Dealer Summit

Ramsey, NJ, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), is hosting members of its midwest and west communities of mid-market dealers in Chicago this week for its second “High Velocity Dealer Summit” of 2024. The event aims to provide dealers with tools to help optimize and benchmark their organizations against the current changing climate within the imaging channel.

Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, opened the event with a general session, enlightening dealer partners and press on the strategic work going on behind the scenes at Konica Minolta. This includes everything from program development to support dealer profitability to creating a meeting format that allows for meaningful conversations that create more value for attendees.

Michael Mathé, Chief Operating Officer provided updates on Konica Minolta’s Rev’d Up Dealer Performance program, designed to future-proof dealerships by growing revenue and diversifying their businesses. Mathé shared success stories from dealers who have progressed to higher levels as they expanded their offerings to include print production, industrial print and digital transformation (DX) solutions.

Jason Dizzine, Vice President, Portfolio Management and Planning provided updates on Konica Minolta’s office and print production and industrial print product lines, stressing the focus on automation and how the company is making devices smarter and more convenient.

A product showcase featuring many of Konica Minolta’s cloud-based solutions for document print management, workflow and security solutions is available throughout the event. Dealers and members of the press will also get a first look at some of Konica Minolta’s new bizhub One i-Series. The company recently relaunched its entire line of A3 and A4 multifunction printers.

Breakout session topics during the event include digital transformation solutions, marketing programs and enhancements to service delivery. Rounding out the agenda are presentations on vertical market strategies, opportunities within production and industrial print and a panel discussion about automation for back-office supply delivery.

“This our second High Velocity event, the theme of which represents our growth mindset and desire to help both Konica Minolta and our partners accelerate market share and improve profitability,” said Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta. “This smaller format gives us the chance to engage with our dealers in a much more intimate setting where we not only have the opportunity to present new strategies and offerings, we can answer questions and continue conversations in order to give dealers the information they need to succeed. We look forward to the invaluable one-on-one conversations we will have over the next couple of days.”

