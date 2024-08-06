Silly Nice Unveils High-THC Bubble Hash in New York State

Harlem, New York, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silly Nice, a leading innovator in the cannabis industry, proudly announces the launch of its latest product, the 1g Bubble Hash. Known for its high-quality cannabis offerings, Silly Nice is at the forefront of New York's rapidly growing cannabis concentrate market, which has seen an astonishing 400% increase in demand year-over-year.

The 1g Bubble Hash is designed for cannabis enthusiasts seeking the ultimate experience. With an impressive 41.94% THC and 55.46% total active cannabinoids, this premium product sets a new standard for potency and purity in cannabis concentrates. Silly Nice continues to deliver on its promise of excellence and innovation with this exciting new addition to its product lineup.

Silly Nice’s 1g Bubble Hash is crafted using a meticulous process that begins with selecting the highest quality cannabis plants. The extraction method utilizes ice water and filtration to separate the trichomes from the plant material, preserving the natural essence of the cannabis plant. This ensures that the concentrate retains its cannabinoids and terpenes, offering a product that is both pure and potent.

Bubble hash is celebrated for its versatility, allowing users to enjoy it in various ways. Whether smoked, dabbed, vaporized, or infused into culinary creations, Silly Nice 1g Bubble Hash offers a robust and full-bodied experience that engages the senses. Its high THC content and comprehensive cannabinoid profile promise a powerful and full-spectrum cannabis experience.

With two of its products already ranked among the top five in the state, Silly Nice has solidified its position as a leader in New York's cannabis industry. The introduction of the 1g Bubble Hash further enhances its reputation for quality and innovation. As the cannabis concentrate market continues to expand, Silly Nice remains committed to pushing the boundaries and setting new standards for excellence.

At Silly Nice, quality is paramount. Each batch of 1g Bubble Hash undergoes rigorous testing to ensure it meets the highest standards of purity and potency. This dedication to excellence guarantees that every gram delivers a superior cannabis experience, setting Silly Nice apart as a leader in the industry.

Silly Nice 1g Bubble Hash is now available at dispensaries throughout New York. Cannabis enthusiasts are invited to visit Silly Nice Locations to find a retailer near them and discover the exceptional quality of this premier cannabis concentrate.

About Silly Nice

Silly Nice is a Harlem-based cannabis brand dedicated to producing high-quality, innovative products that enhance the cannabis experience. With a focus on excellence and innovation, Silly Nice has become a trusted name in the industry, consistently delivering products that exceed consumer expectations.

For more information about Silly Nice and its products, please visit Silly Nice's website.

###

Note to editors: For more insights into the cannabis concentrate market and to learn about other top-selling products in New York, visit HeadSet's Best-Selling Cannabis Products.

Attachment