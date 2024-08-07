WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

7 August 2024

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

(the “Issuer”)

Restrike of WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged (the “Impacted Product”)

The Issuer announces that due to movements in S&P 500 VIX futures contract prices referenced by the S&P 500 VIX Short-term Futures Index (09:30-16:00 EST), a Restrike Event has occurred with respect to the Impacted Product. The details of the restrike are as follows:

Start of Restrike Period: 17:01:46 (London time) on 6 August 2024

End of Restrike Period: 17:16:46 (London time) on 6 August 2024

Restrike Price per ETP Security: $72.4354569

Restrike threshold: 25%

Index: S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures (0930-1600 ET) (USD) ER index

Closing level of the Index on 5 August 2024: 1.8855

Underlying asset: S&P 500 VIX Short-term Futures Index (09:30-16:00 EST)

Link to index methodology: https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/documents/methodologies/methodology-sp-vix-futures-indices.pdf

The Restrike Price will be calculated based on the Restrike Index Level. The Restrike Index Level will be calculated based on the above value of the underlying asset in accordance with the index methodology.

The Impacted Product will continue to be priced at the end of the day in the normal manner.

All other classes of ETP Securities issued by the Issuer will continue to be priced and will continue to trade in their normal manner.

Terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 16 April 2024.

Details of the Impacted Products are set out below:

Product Name ISIN Exchange Trading Currency Exchange Ticker SEDOL Bloomberg Ticker Reuters Instrument Code WisdomTree

S&P 500 VIX

Short-Term

Futures

2.25 Daily

Leveraged















XS2819843736















LSE



USD VIXL BT19SX7 VIXL LN VIXL.L GBx VILX BT19T01 VILX LN VILX.L Borsa Italiana EUR VIXL BSBHQP2 VIXL IM VIXL.MI Xetra EUR VIXL BSBHQT6 VIXL GY VIXL.DE Euronext Paris EUR VIXL BSBHQW9 VIXL FP VIXL.PA

Further information is available on the website of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC at www.wisdomtree.eu or by email to europesupport@wisdomtree.com