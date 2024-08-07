StarTree Recognized as a Leader and Fast Mover in 2024 GigaOm Sonar Report for Real-Time Analytical Databases

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarTree , the cloud-based real-time analytics company, today announced it has been positioned by GigaOm as a Leader and Fast Mover in the 2024 Sonar Report for Real-Time Analytical Databases. The report highlighted StarTree as "exceptional" in several key criteria categories, including storage/analytics optimization, data ingest versatility, scalability and high availability.



According to GigaOm, “These designations attest to StarTree’s forward-thinking roadmap and pace of development, as well as the investment, effort and resources it has devoted to building its offering.”

GigaOm’s Real-time Analytical Databases Sonar is a new report providing a comprehensive overview of vendors of real-time analytical databases and their available offerings. It outlines the key characteristics that prospective buyers should consider when evaluating the solutions, and equips IT decision makers with the information they need to select the best one for their business and use case requirements.

According the report’s author and GigaOm Analyst, Andrew Brust, “Real-time analytical databases have their roots in traditional online analytical processing (OLAP) databases; however, they surpass their predecessors by providing the ability to connect to and ingest extremely large (up to petabyte-scale) volumes of data while providing insights at speeds measured in seconds or milliseconds, often combining real-time streaming and change data capture (CDC) sources with traditional batch data sources. In doing so, they offer functionality found in both specialized business intelligence (BI) platforms and streaming data platforms and combine it with core capabilities found in operational databases and data warehouses.”

“Our Sonar Reports analyze emerging technology trends and sectors and provide the benefits as well as risks posed by the early adoption of bleeding edge solutions,” said Brust. “StarTree is a columnar database, optimized for storage with database sharding and a comprehensive range of index types. This set of indexes is one of the special differentiating features of this offering and indicative of one of the strategies to which StarTree attributes its ability to optimize query performance.”

“We are honored to be recognized as a Leader and Fast Mover in the premier GigaOm Sonar Report for Real-Time Analytical Databases," said Kishore Gopalakrishna, Cofounder and CEO of StarTree. "This acknowledgment reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower our customers to unlock the full potential of their data. We will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in real-time analytics.”

About StarTree

At StarTree, we understand the urgency of the on-demand economy and help businesses like Citi, Stripe, DoorDash, Nubank, Zomato, and Dialpad deliver real-time analytics into their user-facing applications. StarTree Cloud, powered by Apache Pinot™, is a fully-managed real-time analytics Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS). StarTree’s platform is built to power insights for millions of users at massive speed and scale, and a fraction of the cost of alternatives. Whether user-facing apps, or backend APIs and microservices, real-time analytics are now a required component powering internal and customer-facing dashboards. With StarTree, customers unlock the full potential of their data while exceeding millions of user expectations. StarTree is closely partnered with analytics leaders such as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Confluent, Databricks and others to help customers achieve their real-time analytics goals.

