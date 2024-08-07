Infinidat Wins 2024 CRN Tech Innovator Award for Cloud Storage

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Infinidat as a winner of a 2024 CRN Tech Innovator Award. Infinidat is being recognized for its InfuzeOS™ Cloud Edition in the “Storage−Cloud” category.



Infinidat’s InfiniSafe® Cyber Detection solution was also named a finalist in the “Data Protection, Management and Resiliency” category in this year’s CRN Tech Innovator Award competition in North America. InfiniSafe Cyber Detection helps customers detect suspect malware and ransomware in their Infinidat storage environment and helps rapidly recover any protected data that may be compromised. In addition, Infinidat has been selected as a finalist for the 2024 CRN Channel Award for Infrastructure and Storage Manufacturer of the Year in Germany, where the winner will be announced on September 26, 2024.

“We’re excited to receive the CRN Tech Innovator Award for our InfuzeOS Cloud Edition and to be shortlisted for various recognitions that expand the business and technical value that Infinidat provides to enterprises,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “Infinidat’s innovation for hybrid multi-cloud storage is key to modernizing storage services − on-premises and in the public cloud − improving operational efficiency and increasing cyber storage resilience. InfuzeOS Cloud Edition extends the unmatched Infinidat user experience, encompassing ease of use, automation, and powerful enterprise data services across a hybrid multi-cloud storage environment.”

“Infinidat continues to demonstrate they are raising the bar in enterprise storage,” said Howie Evans, Vice President, at Dallas Digital Services. “Infinidat’s hybrid multi-cloud solution, InfuzeOS Cloud Edition, offers attractive benefits for the enterprise market, with clear differentiation. This is a significant solution for enterprises to get the most value, while still having control. The company’s innovation in cyber resilience for storage infrastructures is also impressive, not only with the InfiniSafe Cyber Detection solution being recognized as a Finalist, but also the recently launched, first-of-its kind Automated Cyber Protection solution. Infinidat has advanced enterprise storage so much that it’s great to see them recognized on multiple fronts and great for our enterprise customers.”

With InfuzeOS Cloud Edition, Infinidat put its comprehensive, software-defined storage capabilities into the public cloud to enable and support the hybrid multi-cloud storage deployments of enterprise customers for Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWS. Equipped with intelligent automation unique to Infinidat, the InfiniBox® and InfiniBox™ SSA systems that reside on-premises simply see the public cloud as if it is another InfiniBox platform. This software-based solution works on Infinidat’s existing third-generation InfiniBox as well as on the new-generation InfiniBox G4 family of storage solutions.

CRN’s annual Tech Innovator Awards showcase innovative vendors in the IT channel across 37 distinct technology categories ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. The 2024 winners were selected by a panel of CRN editors who reviewed hundreds of vendor entries and solution provider testimonials. Standout innovations were determined using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability to address customer and partner needs.

“We are inspired by the commitment to continuous innovation among this year’s CRN Tech Innovator Award winners and finalists. Each of these technology vendors delivers cutting-edge offerings that meet evolving customer needs and create new opportunities for solution providers,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel company. “We look forward to future innovations from the recipients and to seeing how they advance success across the channel.”

To view Infinidat's winning solution in the 2024 CRN Tech Innovator Award competition, click here.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. thechannelcompany.com

About Infinidat

Infinidat provides enterprises and service providers with a platform-native primary and secondary storage architecture that delivers comprehensive data services based on InfiniVerse®. This unique platform delivers outstanding IT operating benefits, support for modern workloads across on-premises and hybrid multi-cloud environments. Infinidat's cyber resilient-by-design infrastructure, consumption-based performance, 100% availability, and cyber security guaranteed SLAs align with enterprise IT and business priorities. Infinidat’s award-winning platform-native data services and acclaimed white glove service are continuously recommended by customers, as recognized by Gartner® Peer Insights reviews. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

Connect with Infinidat

About Infinidat

Read our blog

Follow us on Twitter

Join us on LinkedIn

Visit us on Facebook

See us on YouTube

Be our partner