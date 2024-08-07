Children Dream Big in TOMORROW AFTER TOMORROW: New Children’s Book That Nurtures Creativity

Charleston, SC, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The vibrant imagination of a child is a wonderous thing, and parents who want to support their children in their creative play can pick up a copy of Tomorrow After Tomorrow, a whimsical new picture book from author Steven DeStefano.

The children in Tomorrow After Tomorrow have big, impossible-sounding dreams. One little girl wants to be a beautiful apple tree, a starry-eyed boy imagines that he can become Superman, and a big brachiosaurus fan believes with all his might that he could one day be a majestic dinosaur. While the adults roll their eyes and laugh, the children keep on reaching for the stars. With vibrant illustrations and rhythmic verse, Tomorrow After Tomorrow shares a profound truth: Dreams can come true in unexpected ways!

Tomorrow After Tomorrow will appeal to children who like to dream outside the norm, and parents can delight in sharing their excitement for what the future could hold. The book can remind nostalgic parents and caregivers of what it was like to think with the imagination of a child, and to always be open to encouraging their children to keep dreaming even when dreams seem implausible.

Tomorrow After Tomorrow Tomorrow is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Steven DeStefano, author of Santa, My Neighbor and Tomorrow After Tomorrow, first discovered his passion for storytelling while studying creative writing at Rowan University. After leaving college, he started a career in construction. When Steven became a father to two beautiful children, Steven and Giada, his imaginative play with them reignited his desire to write magical tales.

