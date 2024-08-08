Samba TV’S State of Viewership Report Reveals Surging Streaming and Dynamic Advertising Opportunities, While Linear Continues Decline

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samba TV , a leading provider of omniscreen advertising and analytics, today released its latest State of Viewership Report for the first half of 2024. The report analyzes approximately 45 billion hours of linear and streaming television consumption and uncovers significant trends and opportunities shaping the television and advertising landscapes. Among its findings, the report highlights an emerging role for AI within measurement for brand sponsorships, strategies for releasing new shows on streaming services, and the importance of optimizing cross-screen advertising campaigns through new AVOD and FAST platforms. As the 2024 election season intensifies, political advertisers in particular need to employ comprehensive data strategies to efficiently reach diverse voter segments and drive ad effectiveness. Non-political advertisers should anticipate a significant increase in CPM-rates from now until November for highly coveted ad inventory and platforms that reach potential voters in swing states.

"The AI hype cycle has passed, but AI transformation has just begun. In this evolving landscape, and on the brink of a transformative election season, now it is more important than ever to employ a cross-channel strategy for audience outreach and measurement," said Ashwin Navin, co-founder and CEO of Samba TV. "Streaming video platforms are innovating to retain viewers while fighting tooth and nail for engagement in the war for attention, while collectively eroding the base of linear. The advertising market focused on linear and CTV formats is seeing stability, particularly in the pharmaceutical and health sectors, but we are seeing declines from the entertainment vertical, as some advertisers shift their mix to social and digital media."

Samba TV’s State of Viewership Report offers an in-depth analysis of both linear and Connected TV (CTV) viewership trends, encompassing the consumption patterns of television series on linear and OTT. The report provides detailed insights into the evolving landscape of television viewership. Highlights of several key changes:

Steady decline in linear TV as OTT viewership spikes:

In the first half of 2024, U.S. households watched a record level of over-the-top (OTT) content, marking a 40% increase from 2023. This surge coincides with a 1% decline in linear TV consumption as audiences age and live events shift to streaming platforms, continuing the trend toward cord-cutting.

FAST and ad-supported tiers of SVOD are becoming key avenues for advertisers to reach audiences who are increasingly moving away from traditional cable and broadcast. This shift towards ad-supported streaming offers advertisers ample opportunities to engage with younger audiences and adapt to the evolving media consumption landscape.

Streaming TV has become ubiquitous, with 99M U.S. households watching OTT content during H1 2024. However, streamers have their work cut out for themselves in preventing churn, as many viewers cycle through subscriptions after watching only one piece of content on a platform.



Sports and politics captivate linear viewers while streaming originals based on existing IP shine:

The 2024 Super Bowl achieved the highest viewership since pre-pandemic times and was the most watched linear event of H1 2024, reaffirming the enduring appeal of live sports. However, with many sporting events moving to streaming platforms, linear will struggle to maintain viewers.

The first presidential debate of 2024 between Trump and Biden was the most watched non-sports program of the half, highlighting the importance of news and political events in sustaining linear TV's audience in addition to sports.

From a streaming perspective, drama was the leading genre of the half, comprising 68% of the top 50 streaming shows. However, the prominence of crime and mystery within the top 50 shows increased significantly year-over-year, and those were two of the genres with the highest binge rates.

All of the top 10 streaming programs of the half were based on franchises like books, video games, etc., led by Netflix’s Fool Me Once S1 and Max’s House of the Dragon S2. The dominance of original content in the streaming landscape showcases the power of leveraging existing IP to engage audiences and drive streaming success.

Entertainment dominates ads while the Pet industry amplifies presence:

Entertainment is the leading vertical in ad impressions, accounting for 18% of total impressions across linear and OTT platforms.

The Pharmaceutical & Medical and Health & Beauty sectors have gained traction, each increasing their share of ad impressions by two percentage points year-over-year.

The Pet industry increased ad impressions by 17% in the first half of 2024, driven by 66% of U.S. households owning a pet, highlighting the sector's expanding influence. These trends underscore the dynamic nature of the advertising landscape, with emerging sectors gaining prominence alongside traditional leaders.



"The rise of ad-supported streaming and the decline of linear TV illustrate a pivotal shift in how audiences consume content," Navin continued. "Smart marketers are capitalizing on these changes, leveraging advanced targeting capabilities to reach consumers across screens with incrementality. This is an exciting time for advertisers to explore the full potential of omniscreen engagement and story-telling, driving both impact and innovation."

