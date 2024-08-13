Automotive Smart Antenna Market Valuation to Reach USD 17,316.1 million by 2034 Amid Growing Demand for Automobile Connectivity Solutions | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive smart antenna market is forecasted to grow significantly, rising from USD 7,247.7 million in 2024 to USD 17,316.1 million by 2034, with a robust CAGR of 9.1% during this period. The increasing demand for smart antennas across various automobile sectors is expected to continue driving this growth through 2034.



The surge in demand for reliable vehicle communication and connectivity is a major driver for the automotive smart antenna market. The expanding electric vehicle fleet and supportive government initiatives for vehicle electrification are also key factors accelerating market growth.

Smart antennas enhance in-car entertainment by enabling features such as music and video streaming, and interactive content, which contributes to a superior travel experience. The rising consumer preference for advanced entertainment capabilities is boosting the adoption of smart antennas.

Car owners increasingly expect uninterrupted access to a range of digital services while on the move, including real-time navigation, high-quality infotainment, and seamless connectivity with smart devices. Smart antennas meet these needs by providing reliable and robust in-vehicle communication.

By vehicle type, the passenger car segment is anticipated to dominate the automotive smart antenna market, holding a significant volume share of 56.9% in 2023. Meanwhile, the heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) segment is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 10.4% through 2033.

In-Depth Market Analysis: A Complete Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-smart-antenna-market

Key Takeaways from the Automotive Smart Antenna Market Report:

The global market for automotive smart antennas is projected to thrive at a 9.1% CAGR through 2034.

By vehicle type, the passenger car segment is expected to total a valuation of USD 9,492.6 million by 2034.

By sales channel, the OEM segment is set to hold a market share of 85.9% in 2033.

East Asia is expected to account for a significant share of about 40.6% in 2034.

The United States market value is anticipated to reach USD 1,189.6 million by 2034.

China is projected to attain a valuation of USD 2,405.2 million by 2034.

Demand in Japan is predicted to rise at a 9.0% CAGR through 2034.



“The automotive smart antenna market is poised to witness healthy growth due to the escalating demand for reliable connectivity solutions, the requirement of enhanced in-car entertainment, real-time navigation, demand for connectivity for telematics services, and rising popularity of autonomous vehicles across several vehicle types.” -Says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.





Competitive Landscape:



TE Connectivity, Continental AG, Laird Connectivity, Harada, Yageo Corporation, and TDK Corporation are the leading manufacturers in the automotive smart antenna market profiled in the full version of the report.

Key players are focusing on strategic partnerships with automotive manufacturers to provide cost-efficient solutions to consumers. They are also investing in developing new products and expanding innovations on the existing ones to meet end-user demand.

Recent Developments:

In August 2023 , TE Connectivity acquired Schaffner to boost its growth and diversification.

, TE Connectivity acquired Schaffner to boost its growth and diversification. In July 2022 , Linx Technologies was acquired by TE Connectivity.

, Linx Technologies was acquired by TE Connectivity. In July 2022, Maruti Suzuki announced the launch of a new Hyryder-based SUV called Vitara in India. The car is equipped with an antenna shaped like a shark fin.

Maruti Suzuki announced the launch of a new Hyryder-based SUV called Vitara in India. The car is equipped with an antenna shaped like a shark fin. In May 2022, Hyundai launched a new variant, Business Edition, of the existing midsize sedan Grand i10 Nios, with a shark fin antenna.

Hyundai launched a new variant, Business Edition, of the existing midsize sedan Grand i10 Nios, with a shark fin antenna. In October 2022, Robert Bosch invested USD 260 million to expand electrified product manufacturing at its North Charleston facility.



Automotive Smart Antenna Market Segmentation:

By Frequency:

Ultra High Frequency

Very High Frequency

Microwaves



By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

Electric Vehicle

By Product Type:

Cellular Antenna

GPS Antenna

Wi-Fi Antenna

Bluetooth Antenna

Others



By Application:

Exterior

Interior

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Authored By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in Automotive Domain:

Automotive Wiring Harness Market Size: The Market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR of 8% through 2033. The market is expected to hit a valuation of USD 119.31 billion by 2033.

Automotive Fuel Gauge Sending unit Market Overview: The market demand grew by 3.1% in 2022 and is estimated to reach USD 3,242.2 million in 2023. Over the assessment period from 2023 to 2033

APAC Automotive Telematics Market Review: The Market size is anticipated to be valued at USD 93.9 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise to USD 414.5 billion by 2033.

Smart Motors Market Forecast: The worldwide market achieved a valuation of USD 1.9 billion, and it is anticipated to expand at a steady pace of 5.2% between 2023 and 2033, ultimately reaching an impressive value of USD 3.2 billion by 2033.

Automotive Suspension System Market Analysis: The market size is poised to surpass a valuation of USD 100,875.9 million by 2033. Our automotive analysts opine that this market manufacturers can expect a CAGR of 4.5% through 2033, with a current valuation of USD 64,956.8 million in 2023.

The automotive wiring harness market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR of 8% through 2033. The market is expected to hit a valuation of USD 119.31 billion by 2033.

Automotive Fuel Gauge Sending unit market demand for Automotive Fuel Gauge Sending units grew by 3.1% in 2022 and is estimated to reach USD 3,242.2 million in 2023.

The global automotive turbocharger market size, as reported by Future Market Insights (FMI), reached USD 12.5 billion in 2018.

The global automotive active safety system market size is anticipated to reach USD 45.69 billion by 2034.

The automotive wheel bearing aftermarket is projected to be valued at USD 1,446.20 million in 2023. The market research report anticipates a growth of USD 2,147.80 million by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube