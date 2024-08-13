Acres and LandLeader Forge Partnership to Advance Transparency & Expediency in Rural Land Transactions

Fayetteville, Ark., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acres, the leading land intelligence platform created by AcreTrader, Inc., is proud to announce its partnership with LandLeader, North America’s largest network of real estate professionals specializing in farm, ranch, and recreational properties. By leveraging Acres’ comprehensive data solutions, LandLeader brokers and their broad client base will gain access to the crucial insights needed to make informed, expedient decisions throughout the entire land marketing and transaction process.

“LandLeader is a leader in rural real estate and their team’s integration of our advanced land technology and datasets underscores their dedication to providing exceptional value to clients. And when incentives align to enhance customer value, everyone wins,” stated Carter Malloy, CEO of AcreTrader, Inc.

LandLeader Executive Chairman Garrett Zoller added, “Joining forces with Acres represents a thrilling new chapter for LandLeader. By combining our extensive network and expertise with Acres' innovative approach to land transactions, we're poised to offer unparalleled opportunities and insights to our clients. Together, we’re not just shaping the future of land sales; we're redefining it.”

The team behind Acres operates with the knowledge that access to reliable, up-to-date land data is crucial for creating a more efficient and transparent land marketplace. Acres equips land professionals with the tools needed for rapid due diligence, market expansion, and innovative communication and marketing through shareable maps and data.

About Acres

Acres is a map-based land intelligence platform designed to bring transparency to America’s largest asset–land. Using public and private market data, Acres aggregates and analyzes over 150 million parcels of land to enable users to better understand and value land with confidence. By providing access to a comprehensive and more accurate compilation of land data, comparable sales, and parcel-level insights, Acres supports fast, informed decision making. Visit Acres.com to learn more.

About LandLeader

The LandLeader® network is the largest network of exclusive real estate professionals that specialize in farm, ranch and recreational real estate across North America. Its members are elite licensed real estate brokerages and agents that exclusively represent various types of properties across the country, including rural land, recreational properties, hunting and fishing properties, farms, ranches, timberland, luxury homes, waterfront properties and large tracts of land. LandLeader® professional land experts are the leaders in their exclusive territories and continue to represent their clients’ properties with trust, integrity, and a deep knowledge of land values. Learn more at LandLeader.com