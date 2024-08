Results for the third quarter of the 2023-2024 financial year

INTERIM STATEMENT AT 30 JUNE 2024

THIRD QUARTER OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2023/2024

97.7%

EPRA OCCUPANCY RATE









6.94%

GROSS YIELD ON THE PORTFOLIO









+0.2%

CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF THE PORTFOLIO





93.0%

INTEREST RATE HEDGING RATIO





2.20%

AVERAGE COST OF DEBT















SOLID OPERATING PERFORMANCE

OPERATING RESULTS

Rental income : €39.9 million, up by 4.1% compared with €38.3 million at 30/06/2023



€39.9 million, up by 4.1% compared with €38.3 million at 30/06/2023 EPRA Earnings : €27.9 million, up by 4.2% compared with €26.8 million at 30/06/2023

€27.9 million, up by 4.2% compared with €26.8 million at 30/06/2023 EPRA Earnings per share : €4.23 (vs €4.06 at 30/06/2023)

€4.23 (vs €4.06 at 30/06/2023) Net result : €21.0 million (vs €33.2 million at 30/06/2023), the decrease being solely due to the revaluation difference compared to 30/06/2023 (-€6.9 million vs +€6.8 million)

BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

Fair value of the real estate portfolio : €743.0 million (vs €740.9 million at 30/09/2023)

€743.0 million (vs €740.9 million at 30/09/2023) Debt ratio (EPRA LTV) : stable at 43.4% compared to 30/09/2023

stable at 43.4% compared to 30/09/2023 Net asset value ( EPRA NTA) per share : €63.88 (vs €63.59 at 30/09/2023)

Attachment