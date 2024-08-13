Ramsay Sante : Ramsay Santé has successfully refinanced its Senior Debt Facility

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 13 August 2024

Ramsay Santé has successfully refinanced its Senior Debt Facility

On 13 August 2024, Ramsay Santé completed the Amend & Extend process of its €1,650m Senior Debt facility, including a €100m revolving credit facility, a €100m capex facility, and a €1,450m Term Loan B facility, proactively extending its upcoming 2026-2027 debt maturities to 2029-2031. This transaction was arranged by BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole CIB as Global Coordinators for Europe and Physical Bookrunners, MUFG as Global Coordinator for Asia and Physical Bookrunner, as well as Natixis CIB as Physical Bookrunner.

The Amend & Extend was supported by existing lenders as well as a large number of new investors, allowing Ramsay Santé to fully extend its Term Loan B facility (TLB) whilst optimizing pricing during syndication: a €425m 5-year TLB priced at E+325bps / 99.50 OID (vs E+325-350bps / 99.50 initial guidance) a €1,025m 7-year TLB priced at E+400bps / 99.75 OID (vs E+400-425bps / 99.50 initial guidance)

Ramsay Santé is fully engaged in the combination of economic, human et environmental interests in order to create the conditions for a sustainable growth. Therefore, the ESG scheme of existing Term Loan B facility has been reconducted and updated in a specific framework document coordinated by Crédit Agricole CIB and Natixis CIB, which enables a possible adjustment on margin (upwards or downwards) based on the evaluation of specific KPIs related to patient satisfaction, medical care for underserved population & preventive healthcare, employees’ satisfaction & prevention of psychological risks, as well as reduction of CO2 emissions (scope 1&2).

Such refinancing will enable Ramsay Santé to ensure to all its stakeholders a long-term financing framework and further support the implementation of its key initiatives as part of its “Yes We Care 2025” strategy plan, to offer integrated care pathways with digi-physical solutions to the patients.

Pascal Roché, Chief Executive Officer of Ramsay Santé, says:

« In a context of political and financial uncertainty, we have passed a key milestone with the completion of the refinancing of our Senior Debt Facility that offers to Ramsay Santé and all its stakeholders a long term and positive framework to foster sustainable and profitable growth. This will allow Ramsay Santé to further secure its development towards the strategic objective of the Yes We Care 2025 Plan as a trusted partner of choice to our patients, doctors, employees and payors as the preferred provider and coordinator of care along the patient pathways in Europe. »

About Ramsay Santé

Ramsay Santé is the leader in private hospitalisation and primary care in Europe. The Group has 38,000 employees and works with nearly 9,300 practitioners to treat more than 12 million patients per year in its 465 facilities and 5 countries: France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Italy. Ramsay Santé offers almost all medical and surgical specialities in three domains: Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics (MSO), Follow-up Care and Rehabilitation (FCR) and Mental Health.

Legally, Ramsay Santé is a mission-driven company committed to constantly improving the health of all patients through innovation. Wherever it operates, the Group contributes to public health service missions and the healthcare network. Through its actions and the constant dedication of its teams, Ramsay Santé is committed to ensuring the entire patient care journey, from prevention to follow-up care.

Every year, the group invests over 200 million euros to support the evolution and diversity of care pathways, in medical, hospital, digital, and administrative aspects. Through this commitment, our Group enhances access to care for all, commits to provide best-in-class healthcare, systematically engages in dialogue with stakeholders and strives to protect the planet to improve health.

Code ISIN and Euronext Paris: FR0000044471

Website: www.ramsaysante.fr

Investor / Analyst Relations Press Relations

Clément Lafaix Brigitte Cachon

Tel. +33 1 87 86 21 52 Tel. +33 1 87 86 22 11

clement.lafaix@ramsaysante.fr brigitte.cachon@ramsaysante.fr

