fullthrottle.ai™ Named “Best Advertising Measurement Platform” in 7th Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullThrottle Technologies, LLC, an end-to-end, first-party data-powered technology company that helps marketers identify, target, and measure audiences in a privacy-focused manner, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “Best Advertising Measurement Platform” award in the 7th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.



“fullthrottle.ai™ distinguishes itself by offering a first-party, holistic, privacy-first platform that solves multiple marketing challenges. As the conversation around data privacy heats up, marketers struggle to navigate their performance with the public’s distaste for the collection techniques that drive it,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “fullthrottle.ai’s platform represents a solid bridge between both — prioritizing privacy while also allowing marketers to influence their most profitable audiences. While many claim the ‘cookieless’ label, fullthrottle.ai™ backs it up - making them a solid choice for 2024’s Best Advertising Measurement Platform.”

The platform's core technologies are supported by the Company’s household-based identity resolution methodology, enabling marketers to identify website visitors and convert them into addressable households in real time. In addition, another innovative component powers media attribution methods, allowing businesses to link media campaigns to actual transactions with precision and transparency.

“fullthrottle.ai was built from the ground up as a true first-party data platform, anticipating the increasing importance of privacy-first marketing. By avoiding third-party techniques, our platform ensures that our marketing strategies remain ethical, effective, and fully compliant with privacy regulations,” said David Regn, CEO of fullthrottle.ai™. “We’re grateful to be recognized by MarTech Breakthrough for two consecutive years. As marketers navigate the complexities of a cookieless future, we will remain a trusted partner in delivering measurable, long-term success.”

Beyond data identification and attribution, fullthrottle.ai’s integrated marketing solution also facilitates audience generation and activation. The AI-powered buyer propensity model delivers highly personalized messaging to audiences when they are most receptive, while the content performance management feature provides businesses holistic visibility into the impact of different marketing channels on real-world transactions. As we look to the future, fullthrottle.ai™ is committed to driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in marketing to ensure our clients stay ahead in an ever-evolving landscape.

About fullthrottle.ai

fullthrottle.ai™️ is an end-to-end, first-party data-powered technology company whose proprietary platform and technologies facilitate audience identification, marketing, and measurement across all mediums. As the fastest-growing household-based marketing platform in the industry, fullthrottle.ai™️ is dedicated to helping clients identify and resolve website visitors into first-party addressable households of real, in-market leads. Learn more at https://www.fullthrottle.ai.