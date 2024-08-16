Seitan Global Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Rising Popularity of Vegan and Vegetarian Diets and Consumer Awareness of Plant-Based Protein Benefits Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seitan - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Seitan is estimated at US$376.8 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$446.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the seitan market is driven by several factors, including advancements in food processing technologies, an expanding global vegetarian and vegan population, and increasing awareness of the environmental impacts of meat production. Technological improvements have enabled producers to enhance the texture and flavor of seitan, making it more palatable and meat-like than ever before, thus broadening its appeal.

The rise in consumer health consciousness has also fueled the demand for seitan as a high-protein, low-fat option that fits well within various dietary restrictions and preferences. Furthermore, as global concerns about sustainability and animal welfare continue to influence food choices, seitan is increasingly viewed as a viable and ethical alternative to meat. This convergence of factors ensures a robust and growing market for seitan products, positioning it as a key player in the burgeoning industry of plant-based foods.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Conventional Seitan segment, which is expected to reach US$297.9 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.1%. The Organic Seitan segment is also set to grow at 3.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $102.7 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.8% CAGR to reach $88.2 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Agrana Beteiligung AG, Agridient, Inc., Anhui Ante Food Co., Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 172 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $376.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $446.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.4% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Seitan - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Popularity of Vegan and Vegetarian Diets Drives Seitan Demand

Increasing Consumer Awareness of Plant-Based Protein Benefits

Innovations in Flavor and Texture Enhance Seitan's Market Appeal

Expansion of Plant-Based Food Products in Retail and Restaurants

Growing Health Consciousness Among Consumers Bolsters Plant Protein Sales

Cross-Cultural Culinary Influences Broaden Seitan's Consumer Base

Strategic Positioning of Seitan in Meat Substitute Market

Expansion of Vegan Food in Fast Casual and Fine Dining

Food Blogs and Social Media Popularize Seitan Recipes

Consumer Preferences Shift Towards Locally Sourced and Organic Ingredients

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 34 Featured)

Agrana Beteiligung AG

Agridient, Inc.

Anhui Ante Food Co., Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bridge Tofu

Bryan W. Nash & Sons Ltd

Cargill, Inc.

Kroener-Staerke GmbH

LIMA, NATUURVOEDINGSBEDRIJF

Loryma (a part of Crespel & Deiters Group)

Maya (Loop BV)

Roquette Freres SA

Royal Ingredients Group B.V

Sacchetto SpA

Xinrui Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5x7xok

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment