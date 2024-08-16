Global Organoids Market Poised to Reach USD 3,828.0 Million by 2034, Driven by Technological Advances and Growing Applications | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global organoids market is set for remarkable growth, with projections estimating it will reach USD 1,306.4 million in 2024. With a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% over the next decade, the market is anticipated to soar to USD 3,828.0 million by 2034, according to recent industry analysis.



The increasing demand for organoids is fueled by their transformative potential in various scientific and medical fields. Organoids, which are miniaturized and simplified versions of organs produced in vitro, offer a more biologically relevant alternative to traditional 2D cell cultures and animal models. These three-dimensional structures mimic the human organ’s architecture and function, providing unprecedented opportunities for research and development.

Key drivers of the organoid market's expansion include their growing application in studies of pathogenesis, regenerative medicine, and drug discovery and testing. The adoption of organoid technologies in clinical trials is rapidly increasing, offering new insights into disease mechanisms and therapeutic interventions.

Technological advancements are also playing a pivotal role in the market's growth. Improvements in the maturity and complexity of organoids, driven by innovations in bioreactors and vascularization techniques, have overcome previous limitations related to size and nutrient supply. These advancements are enabling the development of more sophisticated organoid models, further promoting their use in research and clinical applications.

As the organoids market continues to expand, it is expected to revolutionize the fields of personalized medicine, drug discovery, and regenerative medicine, offering new hope for more effective treatments and a deeper understanding of human biology.

Organoids are self-organizing and microscopic 3D structures, which are grown from stem cells in vitro. This multipurpose innovation has prompted the advancement of a few novel human cancer models. In a preposterous decade, organoids are being progressively utilized in a scope of uses, including pathogenesis, disease modeling, regenerative medicine, and drug screening, and the pattern is set to keep shortly.

The global organoids market is being driven by research advancements in the field. Furthermore, the increase in the inclination towards personalized medicines is expected to result in increased use of organoids in the coming years. Till November 2020, there were around 21 ongoing clinical trials identified with organoids globally. This number is expected to rise in the approaching years, which is attributable to recent advancements in the scientific field.

Leading biopharma companies are focusing on expanding their product scope across various distribution channels in various countries around the world. To improve their industrial research activities, some companies are concentrating on collaborating directly with academic institutions. Few players, on the other hand, are concentrating on changing and building a broad product portfolio by bringing new innovative products into the global market.

Key Takeaways: Organoids Market

The global organoids market is poised for significant growth, reaching USD 1,306.4 million in 2024 and projected to triple to USD 3,828.0 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 11.3%.

Regional Leadership: USA: Strongest market with a projected CAGR of 7.5%, driven by high healthcare spending and investment in advanced medical technologies. China: Rapid expansion with a predicted CAGR of 17.5%, fueled by a booming biotechnology sector and international collaborations. Japan: Growing market with a projected CAGR of 15.8%, boosted by collaborations with global players for technological advancement. Europe: Steady growth across major economies: Canada (7.9%), Germany (9.2%), France (8.8%), and Italy (8.4%).

Key Drivers: Advancements in biotechnology, increasing demand for drug development and disease modeling, and growing investments in research and development are propelling market growth.









How Organoids Will Reduce The Cost Of Drug Discovery And Process Timelines?

Cost-effectiveness Property to Propel Market Growth

Traditional methods for drug discovery are less pertinent and insufficient in comparison to the speed of developments in life science. Organoids are, in this way, expected to create a significant revenue share thanks to the increasing drug discovery applications in the coming years. For enhanced humanized therapeutics and medications, organoids are capable of identifying the target and non-target responses and connections of the candidate drug.

Organoids additionally have applications in shortlisting the potential medication molecules and removing the rest by considering the 'in-vitro' conditions, which are very near to the natural environmental surroundings. As indicated by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations, around 22% of the complete expenditure consumed on drug discovery is needed for preclinical testing.

The application of organoids for drug discovery reduces the extremely long process and saves expenditures, adding to the need for organoids in the market. North America continues to be a prominent region in organoids research, with sales growing at a relatively higher rate.

How Is Better Resemblance to In-Vivo Environment Boosting Growth?

The Capability of Organoids to Meticulously Emulate the Distinct Cells of Organs Encourage Market Growth

The focus is on attaining a greater degree of resemblance to the cell-specific structure of the specific organ in vivo environmental conditions. This is thought to be the primary driver of the market. Organoids are used for cell toxicity monitoring, cell-based assays, and organ-specific cell functions. Because of the morphological and locomotion constraints imposed by the 2D setting, cell cultures in this setting are limited in their ability to reflect traits found in vivo systems.

Organoids' ability to meticulously imitate the individual cells of the organs from which they were created results in accurate tissue models. This aspect has emerged as a key growth driver. Organoids' diverse range of applications contributes to the market's rising demand from end users. Organoids allow for a more accurate simulation of living organism conditions and the generation of more relevant cell models. The expansion of the organoids market is expected to be driven by improved and better organoids systems.

Competitive Landscape of the Organoids Industry:

Industry players in the organoids sector are increasingly collaborating with other companies to leverage their research capabilities and drive breakthrough discoveries. These partnerships provide a competitive edge for both parties by synergistically utilizing existing technologies and enhancing market reach.

Many research firms in the organoids market strive to obtain certifications and other forms of recognition to strengthen their brand value within the industry. Introducing novel products and expanding service portfolios are common strategies employed by these companies. Below are some recent developments in the organoid industry.

Recent Industry Developments in the Organoids Market:



In June 2024, DefiniGEN and Atelerix successfully shipped in vitro liver models from the UK to a leading pharmaceutical company in the US. This collaboration combined DefiniGEN's iPSC hepatocytes with Atelerix's hydrogel preservation technology, ensuring sample stability and functionality during long-distance transport.

In May 2024, Crown Bioscience and the Shanghai Model Organisms Center (SMOC) expanded their existing partnership to provide immuno-oncology platforms and services from Crown Bioscience’s facilities to clients worldwide.

In April 2024, Crown Bioscience achieved dual accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP) for its medical laboratory services, further establishing its leadership in the field.



Key Players of the Organoids Industry:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Corning Incorporated

Charles River Laboratories

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

UPM Biomedicals

Emulate, Inc.

MIMETAS

InSphero

Promega Corporation

Crown Biosciences

Nortis Bio

HUB Organoids

Cellesce Ltd.

Lena Biosciences, Inc.



Organoids Market Segmentation:

By Source:

In terms of source, the industry is segregated into embryonic stem cells (ESCs), induced PSCs (iPSCs), and human adult stem cells (ASCs).

By Organs:

In terms of organs, the industry is segmented into stomach, intestine, liver, pancreas, lung, cardiac, heart, brain, kidney, and other organs.

By Application:

In terms of application, the industry is bifurcated into developmental biology, pathology of infectious disease, regenerative medicine, drug toxicity and efficacy testing, drug discovery and personalized medicine, and others applications.

By End User:

In terms of end user, the industry is segmented into biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and academics and research institutes.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Middle East, and Africa have been covered in the report.

Authored By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

