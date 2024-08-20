Pune, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASEAN Semiconductor Market Size & Growth Analysis:



“As Per the SNS Insider’s Research, The ASEAN Semiconductor Market size was valued at USD 31.32 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 52.9 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR Of 5.98% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Indonesia's Transition from Nickel to Silicon Marks a New Chapter in ASEAN Semiconductor Industry

Indonesia is shifting from being a country abundant in resources to becoming a major player in the global semiconductor industry. Utilizing its extensive nickel resources and collaborating with the US' CHIPS Act, the nation is developing a strong semiconductor industry. Key elements of this plan include a specialized training facility, collaboration with tech leaders like LG, and the establishment of a USD 5 billion semiconductor factory in Batam. Sharp, NEC, and UTAC's investments enhance the supply chain of Indonesia. With a USD 131 million US investment and digital infrastructure support, this strategic decision elevates Indonesia's role in the ASEAN semiconductor market due to growing electronics demand and government efforts. This partnership strengthens both the Indonesian economy and the worldwide semiconductor supply chain.

India's Semiconductor Goals Enter the ASEAN Arena with a Fresh Competitor

India is putting in effort to achieve semiconductor independence with a substantial amount of rupees. Investment plan worth 2.3 lakh crore. The goal is to develop into a prominent international center for electronics production, with more than USD 10 billion dedicated to establishing a strong local semiconductor and display industry. It provides attractive rewards, encourages a design-focused strategy, and establishes a specialized India Semiconductor Mission to supervise the initiative. India is working towards achieving digital self-reliance, creating jobs, and establishing a USD 1 trillion digital economy by 2025 through investments and the development of high-tech clusters. By making this strategic move, India emerges as a possible rival in the ASEAN semiconductor market.





The battery material dominance in the region is driving the growth of electric vehicles, affecting the demand for semiconductors.

Logic Devices Lead ASEAN Semiconductor Market Transformation

Logic devices, particularly ASICs and ASSPs, dominate the ASEAN semiconductor market with a 24% share in 2023. Driven by booming consumer electronics, data processing, and networking sectors, this segment is poised for substantial growth. While MCUs, MPUs, and power devices maintain steady demand, the industry is undergoing a shift towards hybrid technologies. Manufacturers are exploring diverse semiconductor combinations to optimize product performance and efficiency, reflecting a dynamic and evolving ASEAN semiconductor landscape.

The demand for semiconductors in ASEAN is boosted by networking and data processing.

In the ASEAN semiconductor market in 2023, networking and communications stood out as the leading application segment, holding a significant 30% market share. The industry experienced strong growth due to the increase in consumer electronics driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, the data processing sector thrived due to the growing popularity of cloud computing and data storage options. There was increased demand for memory devices and SSDs in this sector to aid the growth of the area's digital infrastructure.

Vietnam is the top producer of semiconductors within the ASEAN nations.

In 2023, Vietnam took the lead in generating revenue in the ASEAN semiconductor market, claiming a 21% market share. The AEC integration plan reinforces ASEAN's status as a major semiconductor manufacturing hub, drawing in multinational investments in cutting-edge technologies. Vietnam's electronics and electrical (E&E) manufacturing industry has experienced quick growth, establishing itself as a significant exporter of affordable electronics. HSBC's global Navigator survey reported an 18% increase in inbound manufacturing investment in 2021, indicating a noticeable growth.

Foreign direct investment growth has enhanced the semiconductor supply chain in ASEAN.

ASEAN is set to experience substantial growth in the semiconductor market due to rising foreign direct investment. The Philippines and Thailand are at the forefront of this trend, experiencing a 16% and 14% increase in net FDI inflows, respectively. The semiconductor sector in the area is strategically improving its supply chain ecosystem, including procurement, design, manufacturing, and testing stages. This thorough method guarantees that end products align with worldwide market needs, strengthening ASEAN's role as a prominent figure in the semiconductor industry.

Major advancements in the semiconductor sector

Toshiba plans to increase power product output by building a new 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility in Japan, with mass production starting in early 2023.

ROHM introduced a compact, side-emitting infrared LED for VR/AR applications in January 2021.

Key Takeaways for ASEAN Semiconductor Market

Customize business strategies to meet current market trends, difficulties, and potential openings.

Ensure that you have all the necessary information before making decisions on investments, product development, and entering new markets.

Be prepared for possible obstacles like infrastructure congestion and lack of skilled workers.

Obtain a competitive advantage by learning the tactics of major players and following industry norms.

