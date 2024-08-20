Antibody Drug Conjugates [ADC] Market Size to Surpass US$ 24.70 Billion by 2032, Driven by Breakthroughs in Targeted Cancer Therapies | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antibody Drug Conjugates [ADC] Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider Research, The Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market size was valued at USD 8.71 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 24.70 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.30% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Antibody Drug Conjugates represent a significant advancement in targeted chemotherapy, merging the specificity of antibodies with the potency of cytotoxic drugs to accurately target and destroy cancer cells. Since the approval of the first ADC in 2000, the field has experienced substantial growth, with technological innovations driving new developments. ADCs are now integral to the treatment of various cancer subtypes, such as HER2-positive, hormone receptor-positive, triple-negative breast cancer, and urothelial cancer.

The recent acceptance of datopotamab deruxtecan by the FDA for treating metastatic HR-positive, and HER2-negative breast cancer highlights the ongoing momentum in this field. The growing incidence of cancer, with the increasing number of survivors, underscores the urgent need for advancements in cancer therapy. With over 160 ADCs in development as of April 2024, and substantial investments from pharmaceutical companies, the ADC market is poised for significant expansion.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Zydus Group

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Astellas Pharma Inc

ImmunoGen, Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

ADC Therapeutics SA

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

AstraZeneca

Seagen Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Other Players

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 8.71 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 24.70 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.30% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Improved efficacy

•Clinical trial success

•Expanding treatment options

• The Rise of Targeted Therapies: T-DXd in Uterine Cancer

“Pioneering Next-Generation Cancer Therapies with Enhanced Efficacy and Precision"

Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) are at the forefront of the next generation of cancer therapies, offering improved efficacy and expanding treatment options for patients. The advancements in antibody engineering and linker technology have led to the creation of highly potent ADCs, addressing previous challenges such as weak linkers and imprecise targeting. These innovations have resulted in ADCs that are more effective and specific, reducing the collateral damage to healthy tissues.

Recent clinical trials have demonstrated the superior performance of ADCs over traditional chemotherapy in various cancer types, including bladder, breast, and lung cancers. For example, the combination of enfortumab vedotin and pembrolizumab has shown a near doubling of overall survival rates in bladder cancer patients compared to standard treatments. This success underscores the growing potential of ADCs to become a primary treatment modality for cancers that were previously difficult to manage.

Segment Analysis:

By product, Kadcyla dominated the ADC market with a 28% market share in 2023, driven by its established efficacy in treating HER2-positive breast cancer. Its dominance is further supported by the increasing number of regulatory approvals for ADCs specifically targeting breast cancer .

By disease type, breast cancer was the leading segment, accounting for 44% of the market share in 2023. The dominance of this segment is attributed to the high adoption rate of ADCs among breast cancer patients and the large number of clinical trials focused on breast cancer ADCs. Additionally, the increasing approval of ADCs for other cancers, such as blood, lung, cervical, and ovarian cancers, signifies a promising trend toward the diversification of ADC applications.

Antibody Drug Conjugates [ADC] Market Key Segmentation:

By Product

Kadcyla

Enhertu

Adcetris

Padcev

Trodelvy

Polivy

Other

By Disease Type

Breast Cancer

Blood cancer

Others

By Linker Type

Non-cleavable

Cleavable

By Target

HER2

CD22

CD30

Others

By Payload Type

MMAE/ auristatin

Calicheamicin

Maytansinoids

Others

Key Regional Developments:

North America held the largest market share of 48.33% in 2023, a trend expected to continue throughout the forecast period. The dominance is driven by a strong pipeline of new ADCs and a rapid pace of regulatory support in the region. The U.S., in particular, has seen significant investment in ADC research and development, with major pharmaceutical companies leading the charge. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is poised for the fastest growth, spurred by a rising cancer incidence and increasing acceptance of ADCs as a viable treatment option. The recent launch of Zydus' biosimilar Ujivra in the region is expected to further accelerate market growth. As more patients and healthcare providers in Asia Pacific embrace ADCs, the region is likely to become a key player in the global ADC market.

Recent Developments:

In July 2024, Ipsen and Foreseen Biotechnology announced an exclusive global licensing agreement for FS001, a next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), marking a significant milestone in cancer treatment advancements.

announced an exclusive global licensing agreement for FS001, a next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), marking a significant milestone in cancer treatment advancements. AstraZeneca continues to lead the ADC market with its established ADC trastuzumab deruxtecan, which is approved for multiple indications. The company is also actively developing a new ADC, datopotamab deruxtecan. In May 2024, AstraZeneca announced a substantial USD 1.5 billion investment to establish a dedicated ADC manufacturing facility in Singapore, underscoring its commitment to the field.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market Segmentation, by Product

8. Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market Segmentation, By Disease Type

9. Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market Segmentation, By Linker Type

10. Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market Segmentation, By Target

11. Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market Segmentation, By Payload Type

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Use Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

