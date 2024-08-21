Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' transactions - Pienimäki

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 21 August 2024 at 15:00 EEST

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Pienimäki, Tomi

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Siili Solutions Plc

LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316_20240820090629_89

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-08-19

Venue: XHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000043435

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 305 Unit price: 7.8607 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 305 Volume weighted average price: 7.8607 EUR