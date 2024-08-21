Natural Resources Canada Invests in Canadian Team Advancing Research to Support Domestic Clean Fuels Production Capacity and Energy Innovation

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology laboratory, in partnership with Expander Energy Inc., FuelCell Energy, Nuclear Promise X, and St Marys Cement, are pleased to announce they have been awarded $4.9 million from Natural Resources Canada’s Clean Fuels Fund (CFF) and Energy Innovation Program (EIP) to support two new projects. The team is focused on using cutting-edge technologies to produce ready-to-deploy low carbon intensity synthetic diesel and Sustainable Aviation Fuel that could serve Canada’s transport sector and support Canada’s zero emissions future.



While increasing the supply of low-carbon electricity, including nuclear generation and renewable energy options, will be critical to reaching Canada's net zero target, synthetic liquid fuels provide an immediate opportunity to make a meaningful reduction. These clean fuels are "drop in" ready, providing an attractive opportunity for infrastructure investors. Converting cellulosic biomass, such as forest residues, to synthetic diesel or Sustainable Aviation Fuel, is an attractive and promising method to produce fuel that complies with North America’s ASTM D975 and Europe’s CEN 15940 diesel specifications. Further in the future, using carbon dioxide pulled directly from air, or by capturing it from industrial processes, greenhouse gases can be repurposed into a raw material (i.e., synthesis gas) to produce these synthetic fuels and other products. When this process is powered by a clean source of energy, such as nuclear, it becomes a low carbon technology, that does not require changes to current vehicle designs or the associated transportation infrastructure.

“Synthetic fuels aren’t talked about quite as much as renewables and other clean energy technologies, but they come with significant environmental benefits given their production method,” commented Stephen Bushby, CNL’s Vice-President of Science and Technology. “There is no shortage of carbon sources that we can leverage to produce this fuel, whether it is through direct air capture or biomass – such as wood waste, municipal waste or even agricultural waste. The infrastructure already exists to deploy them, and they require no change to engine technology.”

The first of the two projects will evaluate the economic viability of synthetic diesel production using biomass through high temperature steam electrolysis (HTSE). The full concept, named “e-Syn”, stems from using water electrolysis as part of an innovative, patent pending process for making Bio-Synthetic fuels developed by CNL and Expander. The project leverages Expander Energy Inc.’s technology for biomass gasification and bio-synthetic fuel production, and FuelCell Energy’s HTSE technology. The resulting Bio-Synthetic fuel (Bio-SynDiesel® and Bio-SynJet®) will be comprised entirely of carbon sourced from biogenic (atmospheric) sources and is expected to have very low Life Cycle Carbon Intensity. The project will evaluate the feasibility of suitable sites for the construction of a plant to produce 30 million liters / year of synthetic fuel using biomass and HTSE. A full front-end engineering design will then be performed on a selected site, with the aim to build several plants in the future nationally and globally.

For the second project, the team will conduct a related study to demonstrate, at an industrial facility, the process to produce synthesis gas directly from electrolysis of water and carbon dioxide (a process referred as co-electrolysis). This process is the subject of recent patent applications by CNL (on behalf of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited) and Expander Energy Inc. For this purpose, a 5 kWe electrolyser from FuelCell Energy will be installed and tested at a facility owned by St Marys Cement, to use the carbon dioxide from the Canadian cement plant’s flue gas stream. This project will be taking a carbon emission source, capturing it, and converting the CO 2 emissions into commercially useful synthesis gas. On successful completion of the pilot work at St Marys, the project will develop a conceptual design for a large-scale commercial facility that converts the synthesis gas into “E-fuels” like Bio-SynDiesel® and Bio-SynJet® using Expander Energy Inc. and Atomic Energy of Canada Limited’s patent pending CETL™ production platform.

Both projects are being managed by Nuclear Promise X and commenced in December 2023. They are expected to be completed by end of the 2025 calendar year.

Expander Energy is proud to advance the “E-syn” Bio-Synthetic fuels program with CNL and the rest of the team. Commercialization of technology and building domestic production capacity for low carbon liquid fuels is critical for Canada to reduce carbon emissions. Completion of these NRCAN/CFF supported projects will result in a 30 million liter/year Bio-Synthetic fuel facility based on HTSE technology which is ready for Final Investment Decision (FID), as well as moving our CETL™ CO2 “E-fuels” program forward to the next stage of technical development.

Gord Crawford, P.Eng., President and CEO of Expander Energy Inc.

FuelCell Energy is proud to be part of these groundbreaking projects. Our unique solid oxide electrolysis platform perfectly fits the synthetic fuel application. It produces hydrogen at differentiated high efficiency; the uniqueness of our electrolysis platform to bring in cold water and produce dry hydrogen at over 90% efficiency and, with the addition of external heat, increase efficiency to 100% is unmatched and will enhance the economics of synthetic fuel production. The high-temperature operation of the platform allows for thermal integration with the e-Syn process to increase efficiency even further.

Jason Few, President & CEO, FuelCell Energy

St Marys Cement, along with our parent company Votorantim Cimentos, have set a goal to produce carbon neutral concrete by 2050. It is an honor to participate in this collaboration with CNL, as we evaluate commercially viable ways to decarbonize our cement plants.

Resha Watkins, VP Sustainability, Votorantim Cimentos North America

At NPX, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the energy sector. This project aligns perfectly with our mission to integrate advanced technologies and promote sustainability. By exploring the potential of low carbon intensity fuels, we aim to contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable future. The transition to sustainable energy sources is crucial for combating climate change. This project not only underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship but also highlights our role as leaders in the nuclear and broader energy industries. We are excited to collaborate with our partners and stakeholders to explore the viability of bio-synthetic fuels and their potential impact on reducing carbon emissions.

Bharath Nangia, CEO, NPX

"Canada is making significant efforts to lower carbon emissions and support the decarbonization of its industries. Through advancing research and investing in clean fuel production, the work being led by the Canadian Nuclear Laboratories and its partners is helping to build momentum towards Canada’s clean energy future while enhancing the competitiveness of Canadian clean fuels on the global stage and in turn, seizing the associated economic opportunities.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

