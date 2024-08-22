Fiber Optic Components Market to Cross USD 58.65 billion by 2032 Driven by the Growing Demand for High-Speed Data Transmission: SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size and Overview

“The Fiber Optic Components Market size was valued at USD 26.49 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 58.65 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 9.27% over the forecast period 2024-2032: As Per the SNS Insider Report.”

Fiber optic components are expected to grow from the broadening distribution of data centers, the extension of the internet, and data overload, shifting perspectives of demanding bandwidth, reliability, and technologies in fiber optic components systems. This is presupposed by the fact that there is a skyrocketing demand for fast and reliable data transmission arising from such technologies as 5G, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things. The topology- broadband networks such as fiber to the home (FTTH) and fiber to the building (FTTB) have been introduced by the telecom industry along fiber-optic networks in addition, internet expansion and data overload have been instrumental in the rapid growth of data centers sparking, off the need for high-speed transmission networks and revenue generation in the fiber optic market. The Telcom industry is estimated to generate USD 2 billion in the United States by 2023.





Download Sample Report of Fiber Optic Components Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1832

Key Market Players Covered in this Research Report are:

- Lumentum Holdings Inc

- Sumitomo Electric Industries

- II-VI Incorporated

- Broadcom Inc

- Accelink Technologies

- Acacia Communications Inc

- Fujitsu Optical Components

- Oclaro

- EMCORE Corporation

- Furukawa Electric

Fiber Optic Components Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 26.49 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 58.65 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.27% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments • By Type (Cables, Active Optical Cables, Splitters, Circulators, Amplifiers, Connectors, Transceivers)

• By Data Rate (<10Gbps, 10 Gbps to 40Gbps, 41 Gbps to 100Gbps)

• By Application (Analytical and Medical Equipment, Distributed Sensing, Lighting, Communications) Key Growth Drivers • Growth of telecom infrastructure in developing economies.

• Fiber optic components are becoming increasingly popular in the digital signage business.

Segment Analysis

By Type

In 2023, the transceivers segment dominated the market with a share exceeding 35% and is expected to maintain its growth rate from 2024 to 2032. Transceivers are essential instruments for ensuring efficient and quick data transmission, particularly for high-speed data centers and rapidly growing cloud environments. Many companies and service providers are seeking higher bandwidth to accommodate the significant amount of data they need to handle. The rise in popularity is also sped up by the introduction of 5G networks, as their rapidly growing speed requires dense fiber-optic networks for data transmission capabilities. Modern communication systems, like those needing 100G and 400G data rates, have driven an uptick in demand for transceivers. In addition, transceivers are essential for meeting the needs of contemporary digital communities in terms of performance and scalability.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Fiber Optic Components Market, Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1832

By Data Rate

The market was dominated by the >100 Gbps segment in 2023, holding a market share exceeding 39%. Fiber optic components that currently lead the market are capable of supporting data rates higher than 100 Gbps. Their significant market share is a result of the increasing need for demanding applications that require high bandwidth, as well as the fast growth of data-heavy sectors like telecommunications, data centers, and high-performance computing.

The 10 Gbps to 40 Gbps segment is the fastest-growing segment during 2024-2032. The need for data transmission speeds between 10-40 Gbps in enterprise, metro networks, and data centers is a result of larger industry trends. The telecommunications sector has experienced a significant and easily measurable surge in traffic.

Regional Dynamics

In 2023, North America led the market with a 38% market share, with the U.S. and Canada leading the way. This is a result of the countries' extensive technological infrastructure, utilization of advanced fiber optic technology, and substantial investment in telecommunications and data centers. The market is being driven by the need for fast Internet, the growth of cloud services, and the expansion of 5G networks.

The Asia-Pacific region is to experience rapid growth during 2024-2032, largely due to increased urbanization and industrialization leading to the development of the digital economy, demanding high-speed data transmission. Nations like China, India, and Japan are consistently investing large amounts of money towards expanding their fiber optic networks to support the increasing number of emerging technologies.

Recent Developments

January 2024, Lumenisity, a subsidiary of Microsoft, launched its innovative hollow core fiber optic cables, which offer lower latency and higher data transmission speeds compared to traditional fiber optic cables. These cables are designed for use in high-performance computing and data center applications.

March 2024, Corning Incorporated introduced its SMF-28® ULL (Ultra-Low Loss) optical fiber, designed to meet the growing demands of next-generation networks. This new fiber significantly reduces signal loss and is ideal for long-haul and metro networks.

Buy an Enterprise User License of Fiber Optic Components Market Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1832

Key Takeaways

Customers will acquire a thorough understanding of the Fiber Optic Components Market, including new trends, main drivers of growth, and the overall market dynamics.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market segments, allowing clients to pinpoint profitable areas and make strategic investment choices based on segment performance.

Insights on different regional markets aid clients in identifying growth opportunities and customizing strategies for specific geographic locations, enhancing their market tactics.

TABLE OF CONTENTS – Key Points Analysis

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Wafer Production Volumes, by Region (2023)

5.2 Chip Design Trends (Historic and Future)

5.3 Fab Capacity Utilization (2023)

5.4 Supply Chain Metrics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Fiber Optic Components Market Segmentation, by Type

7.1 Chapter Overview

7.2 Cables

7.2.1 Cables Market Trends Analysis (2020-2032)

7.2.2 Cables Market Size Estimates and Forecasts to 2032 (USD Billion)

7.3 Active Optical Cables

7.3.1 Active Optical Cables Market Trends Analysis (2020-2032)

7.3.2 Active Optical Cables Market Size Estimates and Forecasts to 2032 (USD Billion)

7.4 Splitters

7.4.1 Splitters Market Trends Analysis (2020-2032)

7.4.2 Splitters Market Size Estimates and Forecasts to 2032 (USD Billion)

7.5 Circulators

7.5.1 Circulators Market Trends Analysis (2020-2032)

7.5.2 Circulators Market Size Estimates and Forecasts to 2032 (USD Billion)

7.6 Amplifiers

7.6.1 Amplifiers Market Trends Analysis (2020-2032)

7.6.2 Amplifiers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts to 2032 (USD Billion)

7.7 Connectors

7.7.1 Connectors Market Trends Analysis (2020-2032)

7.7.2 Connectors Market Size Estimates and Forecasts to 2032 (USD Billion)

7.8 Transceivers

7.8.1 Transceivers Market Trends Analysis (2020-2032)

7.8.2 Transceivers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts to 2032 (USD Billion)

8. Fiber Optic Components Market Segmentation, by Data Rate

8.1 Chapter Overview

8.2 <10Gbps

8.2.1 <10Gbps Market Trends Analysis (2020-2032)

8.2.2 <10Gbps Market Size Estimates and Forecasts to 2032 (USD Billion)

8.3 10 Gbps to 40Gbps

8.3.1 10 Gbps to 40Gbps Market Trends Analysis (2020-2032)

8.3.2 10 Gbps to 40Gbps Market Size Estimates and Forecasts to 2032 (USD Billion)

8.4 41 Gbps to 100Gbps

8.4.1 41 Gbps to 100Gbps Market Trends Analysis (2020-2032)

8.4.2 41 Gbps to 100Gbps Market Size Estimates and Forecasts to 2032 (USD Billion)

8.5 >100 Gbps

8.5.1 >100 Gbps Market Trends Analysis (2020-2032)

8.5.2 >100 Gbps Market Size Estimates and Forecasts to 2032 (USD Billion)

9. Fiber Optic Components Market Segmentation, by Application

9.1 Chapter Overview

9.2 Analytical and Medical Equipment

9.2.1 Analytical and Medical Equipment Market Trends Analysis (2020-2032)

9.2.2 Analytical and Medical Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts to 2032 (USD Billion)

9.3 Distributed Sensing

9.3.1 Distributed Sensing Market Trends Analysis (2020-2032)

9.3.2 Distributed Sensing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts to 2032 (USD Billion)

9.4 Lighting

9.4.1 Lighting Market Trends Analysis (2020-2032)

9.4.2 Lighting Market Size Estimates and Forecasts to 2032 (USD Billion)

9.5 Communications

9.5.1 Communications Market Trends Analysis (2020-2032)

9.5.2 Communications Market Size Estimates and Forecasts to 2032 (USD Billion)

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Full Report Insights of Fiber Optic Components Market Forecast 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/fiber-optic-components-market-1832

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.