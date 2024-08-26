Stucco Market to exceed USD 21 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware,, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The stucco market is predicted to hit USD 21 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. The rising trend of eco-friendly stucco products that employ sustainable materials and the surging emphasis on deploying manufacturing processes with lower environmental impacts will drive the market growth.



Innovations, such as polymer-modified stucco are enhancing the flexibility, crack resistance, and moisture control of materials, making them more durable and easier to apply. These advancements are also driving broader adoption across various climates and building types. Meanwhile, the development of pre-mixed stucco and its use in prefabricated panels is streamlining construction processes, reducing labor costs, and ensuring consistent quality. The surging efforts by manufacturers on reducing waste and recycling materials in the production of stucco to add to the overall sustainability of the construction sector will play a key role in the market expansion.

Synthetic stucco market generated considerable revenue in 2023 and is estimated to register notable growth by 2032, due to its ability to provide excellent thermal insulation while helping to reduce energy consumption in buildings. This stucco can be applied to a wide range of textures, colors, and finishes, allowing for greater architectural creativity. Synthetic stucco is also compatible with modern construction materials and techniques, emerging as a preferred choice for new builds, especially those incorporating advanced insulation and moisture control systems.





In terms of end-use, the stucco market from the residential segment is poised to account for considerable share by 2032. The growth can be attributed to its longevity and low maintenance in residential exteriors. Stucco can be used on interior walls to create decorative textures, adding depth and character to living spaces. It can also be applied to create a range of finishes like smooth and heavily textured, depending on the desired look. Growing usage to create architectural details, such as moldings, cornices, and trim around windows and doors will also drive segment growth.

Asia Pacific stucco market size will reach a significant valuation by 2032 on account of the rapid rise in urbanization and infrastructure development projects, including residential, commercial, and public buildings. The booming construction sector, particularly in China, India, and Southeast Asian nations, is fueling the product demand. With a growing preference for visually appealing building exteriors, consumers are turning to stucco for its diverse textures and colors. The rising trend of modern and distinctive architectural designs is further driving the demand for tailored stucco finishes in the region.

Some of the prominent stucco market players include BASF SE, Cemex, California Stucco Products Corp., Dryvit Systems Inc., Omega Products International, E. I DuPont DE Nemours, Sika AG, Sto Group, Total Wall, Arcat Inc., RPM International Inc., Fosroc International Ltd., Mapei S.p.A., The Quikrete Companies, and Western Blended Products. These firms are coming up with new product developments to widen their product portfolio and customer base.

