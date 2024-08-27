Havila Kystruten AS: Invitation to Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Havila Kystruten AS will publish its Q2 2024 financial report on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

Bent Martini, CEO, and Aleksander Røynesdal, CFO, will present the results in an earnings call at 10:00 CET on Friday, August 30, 2024, followed by a Q&A session. The earnings call can be accessed live via webcast. A recording will be available on demand at the Company's website after the live event has concluded.

The earnings call can be accessed through the following link: https://montegaconnect.de/event/vdkqfll2mrbpb2f5l1ragd1emmpj2ujt

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act