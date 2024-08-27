Sourdough market to be worth $5.15 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The sourdough market valuation is predicted to cross 5.15 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Social media and influencers have significantly contributed to the growth of the sourdough industry by showcasing sourdough recipes, baking techniques, and benefits to a wide audience. Their engaging content, including videos and tutorials, has inspired many to try making Sourdough at home. The visually appealing nature of Sourdough, with its distinctive crust and crumb, has also made it popular on platforms like Instagram. This exposure has increased consumer interest and demand for sourdough products. For instance, according to a survey by the International Food Information Council, 25% of consumers reported trying new baking recipes during the pandemic, with Sourdough being a popular choice.

The demand for Sourdough is steadily rising across the Type II sourdough market segment due to its unique characteristics and health benefits. Type II Sourdough, distinguished by its longer fermentation period, offers enhanced flavor profiles and improved digestibility compared to conventional bread. Consumers are increasingly drawn to its artisanal appeal, seeking authentic and handcrafted alternatives to mass-produced bread. Moreover, Type II Sourdough's lower glycemic index and potential prebiotic properties align with the growing trend towards healthier food choices. As health consciousness continues to drive consumer preferences, the Type II Sourdough segment is expected to witness sustained growth in the foreseeable future.

Sourdough's popularity in the barley segment is burgeoning due to its compatibility with barley flour and the increasing demand for alternative grains. With its nutty flavor profile and nutritional benefits like high fiber content, Barley aligns well with the health-conscious consumer base seeking diverse and nutritious options. Sourdough's fermentation process enhances the flavor of Barley, creating a unique and appealing product. Moreover, the combination of Barley and Sourdough market offers a lower glycemic index compared to traditional wheat-based bread, making it an attractive choice for individuals prioritizing blood sugar management and overall health.

The Asia Pacific sourdough market indicates a significant CAGR through 2032. There is a growing interest in diverse and artisanal bread options among consumers, spurred by globalization and exposure to international culinary trends. As health and wellness awareness rises, consumers are seeking healthier alternatives to conventional bread, with Sourdough perceived as a more natural and digestible option. In addition, the unique Sourdough flavors and textures appeal to the diverse palates of Asian consumers, ushering in its popularity. The rise of home baking enthusiasts and artisanal bakeries has contributed to the increased availability and visibility of sourdough products, propelling its demand.

Major sourdough market include Boudin Bakery, The Bread Factory, Artisan Bread Organic, King Arthur Baking Co., Canyon Bakehouse, Tartine Bakery, La Brea Bakery, Panera Bread, San Francisco Sourdough Eatery, Wild Flour Bakery, The Sourdough School, Le Pain Quotidien, and among others.

The competition is fierce among established bakery brands and artisanal bakeries alike. Major sourdough market providers leverage their brand recognition and distribution networks to dominate shelf space in supermarkets and online platforms. Meanwhile, artisanal bakeries focus on crafting unique sourdough varieties and engaging directly with consumers through farmers' markets and specialty stores. Both segments emphasize quality ingredients and traditional baking techniques to differentiate themselves in the market. Additionally, with the rise of health-conscious consumers, brands are investing in research to develop sourdough products with enhanced nutritional profiles, intensifying competition.

In January 2024, The Bread Factory and Wildfarmed collaborated on food service product assortment. The products comprise sourdough loaves and burger buns and are made with a blend of Wildfarmed regeneratively farmed wheat and different flours like dark rye, Barley, and emmer.

In March 2024, King Arthur Baking Company broadened the baking mix segment with the unveiling of savory bread mix kits. Savory Bread Mix Kits are an easy solution for bakers to make flavorful breads.

