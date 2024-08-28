Aino Health reveals the top 10 real causes of sickness absence

Aino Health presents a nordic milestone to increase employee engagement and save millions of EUR, to secure tens of thousands of jobs in companies and to solve the acute staffing shortage in the public sector.



"By understanding the real causes of sickness absence, companies can save millions while becoming more attractive and competitive" says Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health.

Being able to offer the right support to the right employees at the right time is crucial to creating a sustainable work environment. To do that, one must first understand the actual reasons why people are not coming to work. Nordic HR tech innovation Aino is proud to present unique data and the new root cause analysis, a revolutionary insight into the real causes of sickness absence. The 2023 data brought by our SaaS platform used for more than 100,000 employees shows that 9 out of the top 10 reasons for sickness absence are non-medical, people are actually not sick.

Top 10 root causes for sickness absence!

Health temporary limits work performance 40,7% Mental strain 11,2% Physical strain 10,4% Challenges in recovering from work 6,2% Short-term stressful life situation 4,6% Conflicts within a team 4,4% Excessive workload 4,3% Challenges in reconciling work and leisure 4,1% Long-term stressful life situation 4,0% Challenges in competence 3,4%

"With systematic support and a more responsive leadership, we can reduce sickness absence and help solve the critical staffing shortage in the public sector" says Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health.

Being sick only accounts for 43% (logterm sickness included), the rest, non-medical absence mentioned as reason 2 - 10 on the list is instead due to a lack of leadership and poor organization of work, conflicts within the work group or personal private challenges. For the average employer, private or public, this means that almost 60% of all sick leave is preventable.

In a company, reduced sickness absence reallocates enormous resources that can instead be used for new investments, new employees and long-term stability. In a public organization, this enables a sustainable working life with more nurses, police officers and teachers on duty every day. A real solution to today's urgent staffing shortage.

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management.

Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management.

The company's complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs and improves business outcomes through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, well-being and safety an integral part of daily work.