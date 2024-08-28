Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market Size Expected to Reach USD 8.21 Bn by 2033

Ottawa, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cosmetic packaging machinery market size is predicted to increase from USD 4.66 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 7.75 billion by 2032, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.



Get a comprehensive free sample: https://www.towardspackaging.com/personalized-scope/5208

Key Takeaways: Leading Factors of Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market

The cosmetic packaging machinery market size growth projected from USD 4.66 billion (2023) to USD 8.21 billion (2033).

Anticipated CAGR at 5.83% between 2023 to 2033.

The cosmetic packaging machinery industry grows at 5.83% CAGR (2023-2033).

Consumer preferences due to skin-care awareness is the major factor that drives the market.

Sustainable packaging perceive growth in North America due to consumer demands.

due to consumer demands. Aside from e-commerce and personalized products, compatible packaging is anticipating growth in upcoming years.

Regulations on the use of ingredients is the unceasing challenge for the market.



Get the latest insights on packaging industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardspackaging.com/get-an-annual-membership

Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market: Sustainable Terms to Boost the Market

The cosmetic packaging machinery market revolves around the packaging of the cosmetic products through different types of equipment which fill, cap, label and package the product. Along with this, preventing evaporation and contamination of the product is also the leading objective of the market. The demand for cosmetic products, premiumization and customization according to the consumer preferences increase the demand of the market.

The machinery equipment attributes to the recyclable and reusable function of the product. The global beauty trends along with increasing environmental awareness has been a major factor for the growth of the market as key players collab to develop new products with easy opening manoeuvre.

If there's anything you'd like to ask, feel free to get in touch with us @ sales@towardspackaging.com

Driver

Global Consumption and Beauty Trends to Drive the Market’s Growth

The major driving factors are the increasing consumption of beauty trend in younger generation and elder generation due to high incomes and changing preferences due. The rising urbanization creates skin diseases due to pollution and various components which demands skin care products which results in growing cosmetic packaging machine market. The focus on sustainable packaging also boosts the market by attracting the market players which are driven by environmental consciousness. The emerging beauty trends makes it easy for the production and packaging of the cosmetics products which impacts the market growth.

Get a customized report designed according to your preferences: https://www.towardspackaging.com/customization/5208

Restraint

Government Regulations: A Challenge to the Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market

The leading challenge which hinders the growth of the cosmetic packaging machinery market is strict government regulations. The customs duties increasing on the import and export and the competitive strike between smaller and larger established manufactures are a major hinderance. Apart from this, economic ups and downs, changing prices and lack of machinery infrastructure can cause challenges for the key players and competition among different regions are posing threat to the cosmetic packaging machine market. Furthermore, the rise in prices due to economic ups and downs can lead to decrease of the market rate.

What are the Major Opportunities in the Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market?

Machines are the basic requirements for the market key players due precise and effective work and advantageous professional labels. The sustainable packaging made of recyclable material and the growing e-commerce sector will increases the demand and creates opportunities for the market. The premiumization of brand to create community and customization of products for the requirements of smaller batches will also create opportunities for cosmetic packaging machine market.

AI Integration

Technology and AI: To Open Doors for the Market Players

In April 2024, Albéa Group, a producer of plastic beauty and personal care, had used 70 KUKA robots in its Matamoros and was able to produce 50 million products and the company also stated that it will be able to increase the production speed. The company has produced $1 billion revenue yearly, which was produced by manufacturing and covering various packaging segments like tubes, lipsticks, mascaras, fragrance caps, skincare jars. The company provided its services to big shots which include L’Oréal, Estee Lauder, Coty, Shiseido, Tom Ford, La Mer, Kielh’s, Revlon and Avon.



Regional Insights

North America’s Projection as a Leader: Consumption and Innovation

North America is the leading region for cosmetic packaging machine market. The market in this region is driven by established cosmetic industry, eco-friendly packaging solution and demand for customized products with a focus on sustainability and technological advancements. Countries like United States and Canada are leading contributors in the cosmetic packaging machine market.

In July 2024, Federal Package, the largest manufacturer of lip balm in United States and a contract manufacturer of personal care products, had used edge-based AI-enabled camera system Cognex which had spot cosmetic issues in plastic containers used for solid deodorant. The AI-enabled algorithms detected the imperfections, and the company purchased additional camera systems for inspection process.



Europe has established itself as the mature market with its focus on strict regulations and high-quality packaging. The demand for sustainable and high-quality packaging which will be compatible with organic cosmetics are the driving factors of the market. Countries like Germany, France, and Italy are the leading contributors in the cosmetic packaging machine market.

In April 2024, IMA had announced its collaboration with OMAS Tecnosistemi signed an agreement which had provided purchase of OMAS’s shares. IMA also stated that the collaboration made the two companies a “one-stop partner” in cosmetics sector which followed the European Commission’s announced revisions of packaging and packaging waste directive.



Asia-Pacific is remarked as the fastest-growing region. The growing middle class and the awareness of skin-care routine drive the market growth. The rising urbanization and a focus on the cost-effective solutions is the goal of the region. Countries like India and China are the leading contributors in the cosmetics packaging machine market.

In April 2024, ALPHA Group in collaboration with HANA Innovation, developed a patented pump made of mono material and included maximum recyclability. The aim of the companies was to promote sustainable systems and new development in cosmetics industry. The companies have agreed to keep their partnership details closed and has also gained regulatory approval of relevant competition authorities.



Major Breakthroughs in the Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market

Company Rotzinger and CoreTigo Headquarters Switzerland and India Recent Development In July 2023, Rotzinger,a provider of cosmetics and machinery solutions, in collaboration with Coretigo, a provider of industrial wireless automation solution, had developed adaptive packaging machine that was able to support multiple packages on a single machine. The wireless and monitoring function of the machine was able to give control grippers without the use of external robots.





Company Marchesini Group Headquarters Bologna, Italy Recent Development In March 2024, Marchesini Group had participated in Cosmopack, the supply chain sector of Cosmo Prof Worldwide Bologna, and had showcased its lipstick machine integrated with SEA Vision’s innovative eye lipstick system which also received an award at Cosmo Prof Asia.

Segmental Insights

By Machine Type

The form/fill/seal machinery is the dominating segment in the cosmetics packaging machine market. It is dominating due to its properties which are effective maintenance and prevention of contamination. The seal segment in cosmetic packaging extends the shelf life of the product, provides safety during the shipping process and also prevents product waste. All these qualities ensure high quality packaging of products like creams, lotions, lip balms, perfumes, deodorants, tooth and this increases their demand in the market.

The labelling machinery segment is the fastest growing segment in the cosmetic packaging machine market. It will dominate the market due to its properties which are time saving equipment, attractive and self-adhesive labels. The labelling machinery offers professional label packaging while ensuring the hygiene, precise work and safety of the product. The ability to complete projects in predetermined time has increased the demand of the labelling machinery in the market.

By Application

The skin care segment is the dominating segment in cosmetic packaging machinery market. It is the dominating segment due to consumer preference and awareness for skin remedies. The consumer awareness regarding acnes, rashes, tanning, blackspots increase the demand of the skin care segment and the consumer preferences like organic and natural skin care products which are sustainable and cost-effective are increasing the market growth.

The fastest growing segment is the hair segment in cosmetic packaging machinery market. The attractive deals like scalp treatment and smooth hair conditioning are rising the demand of the hair segment. The external factors like pollution and climatic conditions damage the overall hair condition and this increase the demand of the hair care products in the market, in return, rising the hair segment market growth.

More Insights in Towards Packaging

The global intelligent packaging market size accounted for USD 24.23 billion in the year 2023 and it is predicted to hit around USD 54.38 billion by 2032, registering at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032.



size accounted for USD 24.23 billion in the year 2023 and it is predicted to hit around USD 54.38 billion by 2032, registering at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032. The global reusable packaging market size was estimated at USD 113.77 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 197.11 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.



size was estimated at USD 113.77 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 197.11 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032. The global recyclable packaging market size accounted for USD 28.7 billion in 2022 and it is predicted to hit around USD 46.15 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032.



size accounted for USD 28.7 billion in 2022 and it is predicted to hit around USD 46.15 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032. The global pharmaceutical packaging market size is estimated to grow from USD 117.23 billion to reach an estimated USD 322.50 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2023-2032.



size is estimated to grow from USD 117.23 billion to reach an estimated USD 322.50 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2023-2032. The e-commerce packaging market size is estimated to grow from USD 51,248 million in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 2,42,061 million by 2032, at a growing CAGR 16.8% from 2023 to 2032.



size is estimated to grow from USD 51,248 million in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 2,42,061 million by 2032, at a growing CAGR 16.8% from 2023 to 2032. The global pharmaceutical temperature-controlled packaging solutions market size was valued at USD 578.9 million in 2022 and is predicted to reach around USD 945.2 million by 2030, growing at a 6.30% CAGR from 2022 to 2030.



size was valued at USD 578.9 million in 2022 and is predicted to reach around USD 945.2 million by 2030, growing at a 6.30% CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The global protective packaging market size has reached USD 30,904.05 million in 2023 is expected to reach USD 46,243.03 million by 2032, at CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032.



size has reached USD 30,904.05 million in 2023 is expected to reach USD 46,243.03 million by 2032, at CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032. The global rigid plastic packaging market size estimated was valued at USD 310.65 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach around USD 542.91 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% between 2023 and 2032.



size estimated was valued at USD 310.65 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach around USD 542.91 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% between 2023 and 2032. The global eco-friendly packaging market size is anticipated to hit around USD 430.38 billion by 2032, increasing from USD 222.61 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2023 and 2032.



size is anticipated to hit around USD 430.38 billion by 2032, increasing from USD 222.61 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2023 and 2032. The global artificial intelligence in packaging market size was at USD 2,021.3 million in 2022 to expected to hit USD 5,375.28 million by 2032, at 10.28% CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market TOC

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Key Findings

Market Trends

Market Opportunities

Competitive Landscape



Market Introduction

Market Definition

Market Scope

Research Methodology

Assumptions and Limitations

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Market Challenges

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market Segments

By Machine Type

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast

Market Share Analysis

Form/Fill/Seal Machinery Market Size and Forecast

Labelling Machinery Market Size and Forecast

Capping Machinery Market Size and Forecast

Wrapping Machinery Market Size and Forecast

Cartoning Machinery Market Size and Forecast

Other Machine Types Market Size and Forecast





By Application

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast

Market Share Analysis

Decorative Cosmetics Market Size and Forecast

Hair Care Market Size and Forecast

Skin Care Market Size and Forecast

Bath and Shower Market Size and Forecast

Perfumes Market Size and Forecast

Other Applications Market Size and Forecast





By Region

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast

Market Share Analysis

North America Market Size and Forecast U.S. Market Size and Forecast Canada Market Size and Forecast

Europe Market Size and Forecast Germany Market Size and Forecast UK Market Size and Forecast France Market Size and Forecast Italy Market Size and Forecast Spain Market Size and Forecast Sweden Market Size and Forecast Denmark Market Size and Forecast Norway Market Size and Forecast

Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast China Market Size and Forecast Japan Market Size and Forecast India Market Size and Forecast South Korea Market Size and Forecast Thailand Market Size and Forecast

Latin America Market Size and Forecast Brazil Market Size and Forecast Mexico Market Size and Forecast Argentina Market Size and Forecast

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market Size and Forecast South Africa Market Size and Forecast UAE Market Size and Forecast Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast Kuwait Market Size and Forecast





Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Benchmarking

Key Strategies of Leading Players

Recent Developments

Mergers & Acquisitions

Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Partnerships

Company Profiles

Detailed profiles of the major companies in the market APACKS Albéa AptarGroup Ball Corporation Berry Global Bosch Packaging Technology, Inc. (Robert Bosch GmbH) CCL Industries IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche SpA Gerresheimer HCP Packaging Marchesini Group SpA Packsys Global Ltd Prosy's Innovative Packaging Equipment Turbofil Packaging Machine, LLC Vetraco Group Zhejiang Rigao Machinery Corporation, ltd. Wimco Ltd ProMach Inc. Liquid Packaging Solutions Inc. Quadpack RPC Group Tedeco Bihl+Wiedemann GmbH



Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market Cross Segments

Machine Type by Application

Form/Fill/Seal Machinery

Decorative Cosmetics

Hair Care

Skin Care

Bath and Shower

Perfumes

Other Applications

Labelling Machinery

Decorative Cosmetics

Hair Care

Skin Care

Bath and Shower

Perfumes

Other Applications

Capping Machinery

Decorative Cosmetics

Hair Care

Skin Care

Bath and Shower

Perfumes

Other Applications

Wrapping Machinery

Decorative Cosmetics

Hair Care

Skin Care

Bath and Shower

Perfumes

Other Applications

Cartoning Machinery

Decorative Cosmetics

Hair Care

Skin Care

Bath and Shower

Perfumes

Other Applications

Other Machine Types

Decorative Cosmetics

Hair Care

Skin Care

Bath and Shower

Perfumes

Other Applications

Machine Type by Region

Form/Fill/Seal Machinery

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Labelling Machinery

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Capping Machinery

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Wrapping Machinery

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Cartoning Machinery

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Other Machine Types

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Application by Region

Decorative Cosmetics

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Hair Care

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Skin Care

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Bath and Shower

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Perfumes

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Other Applications

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Go-to-Market Strategies (Region Selection)

Market Entry Strategies Market Segmentation and Targeting Pricing Strategies Distribution Channels

Marketing and Branding Digital Marketing and Social Media Traditional Advertising

Sales Strategies Direct Sales Channel Partner Strategies

Customer Acquisition and Retention Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Loyalty Programs





Competition Analysis

Key Competitors Company Profiles Market Share Analysis

Competitive Landscape SWOT Analysis of Key Competitors

Competitive Strategies Innovation and Product Development Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Mergers and Acquisitions





Opportunity Assessment

Market Opportunities Emerging Markets Technological Advancements

Growth Drivers Consumer Trends Regulatory Factors

Market Challenges Barriers to Entry Supply Chain Constraints





New Product Development

Innovation and R&D Research and Development Focus Areas Innovation Hubs and Centers

Product Launch Strategies Time-to-Market Considerations Marketing and Promotion Plans

Product Lifecycle Management Introduction and Growth Phases Maturity and Decline Phases





Plan Finances/ROI Analysis

Financial Planning Budget Allocation Revenue Forecasting

Return on Investment (ROI) Analysis Cost-Benefit Analysis Payback Period Calculation

Funding and Investment Venture Capital and Private Equity Government Grants and Subsidies





Supply Chain Intelligence/Streamline Operations

Supply Chain Overview Key Components and Players Supply Chain Mapping

Operational Efficiency Lean Manufacturing Just-In-Time (JIT) Inventory

Risk Management Risk Identification and Assessment Mitigation Strategies





Cross-border Intelligence

Global Market Dynamics International Market Trends Trade Policies and Regulations

Regional Analysis North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Import/Export Analysis

Key Importers and Exporters Trade Flows and Barriers





Business Model Innovation

Current Business Models

Traditional Models Emerging Models

Business Model Transformation

Digital Transformation Service-Oriented Models

Case Studies

Successful Business Model Innovations Lessons Learned



Blue Ocean vs. Red Ocean Strategies

Blue Ocean Strategies Creating Uncontested Market Space Differentiation and Low Cost

Red Ocean Strategies Competing in Existing Market Space Capturing Market Share

Strategic Moves

Innovation and Value Creation Competitive Positioning



Integration of AI in the Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Industry

Overview of AI Technologies in Cosmetic Packaging Machinery

Applications of AI in Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Smart Tracking and Inventory Management Predictive Maintenance and Quality Control Optimization of Supply Chain Logistics

Benefits of AI Integration Enhanced Efficiency and Productivity Cost Savings and Waste Reduction Improved Sustainability

Case Studies and Examples

Future Prospects and Innovations



Production and Consumption Data

Global Production Volumes

Regional Production Analysis

Consumption Patterns by Region

Key Trends in Production and Consumption

Future Market Outlook

Market Forecasts

Emerging Trends

Strategic Recommendations



Appendix

Research Methodology

Data Sources

Glossary of Terms



Act Now and Get Your Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Market Size, Companies and Insight 2033 @ https://www.towardspackaging.com/price/5208

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardspackaging.com

About Us

Towards Packaging is a leading global consulting firm specializing in providing comprehensive and strategic research solutions. With a highly skilled and experienced consultant team, we offer a wide range of services designed to empower businesses with valuable insights and actionable recommendations. We stay abreast of the latest industry trends and emerging markets to provide our clients with an unrivalled understanding of their respective sectors. We adhere to rigorous research methodologies, combining primary and secondary research to ensure accuracy and reliability. Our data-driven approach and advanced analytics enable us to unearth actionable insights and make informed recommendations. We are committed to delivering excellence in all our endeavours. Our dedication to quality and continuous improvement has earned us the trust and loyalty of clients worldwide.

Browse our Brand-New Journal:

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/

https://www.towardsautomotive.com/

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-packaging/

Get Our Freshly Printed Chronicle: https://www.packagingwebwire.com/