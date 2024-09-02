Software Defined Data Center Market projected to Reach USD 303.20 Billion by 2032 Driven by Browing Demand for Agility and Efficiency | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software Defined Data Center Market Size Analysis:

"According to a report by SNS Insider, the Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market was valued at USD 57.90 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 303.20 billion by 2032, growing with a significant CAGR of 20.20% from 2024 to 2032."

Market analysis

Growing demand for software defined data centers has emerged from an increasing requirement to empower a new level of agility, flexibility, and efficiency in data center management solutions. By abstracting, pooling and automation of compute, storage, and networking resources, allow organizations to scale and adapt to changing business needs while reducing physical infrastructure costs. Over 80% of enterprises are expected to implement SDDC solutions within the next two years, driven by their potential to minimize operational costs by up to 30%.

This, together with about 70% of global enterprises using some form of hybrid cloud environment highlights how the SDDC will enable these organizations to successfully integrate and manage a range of IT infrastructure. The growing reliance on AI and ML, with AI-driven workloads projected to increase by 50% annually, amplifies the requirement for automated SDDCs that can scale. Further, innovations such as VMware's vSphere update that brings AI-driven operations and improved security measures will propel the market growth. The increased prominence of energy efficiency, with SDDCs consuming up to 35% less power than traditional data centers and the rise of edge computing due to IoT and 5G deployments, are also key drivers. Security concerns are paramount, with 75% of companies planning to deploy an advanced solution for securing virtualized environments, as security emerged as the most critical concern. However, opportunities in AI, edge computing, and various security innovations are expected to drive the SDDC market despite challenges such as high initial costs and the requirement of skilled professionals.





Software Defined Data Center Market Report Scope:

Key Growth Drivers
• Cost savings via network automation and lower energy consumption
• Organizations are increasingly using multiple cloud platforms to optimize resources and ensure business continuity, which drives the need for SDDCs to manage these complex environments efficiently.



• Organizations are increasingly using multiple cloud platforms to optimize resources and ensure business continuity, which drives the need for SDDCs to manage these complex environments efficiently.

Recent Developments

Cisco Systems announced its partnership with Nutanix in January 2024 to provide hybrid cloud services on a global customer base. This integration combines Cisco's Hyperconverged compute and Nutanix' infrastructure, application, and Cloud Ops capabilities providing an end-to-end offering for enterprises looking to leverage their cloud initiatives.

SDDC for SAP was launched by Rackspace Technology Inc., in December 2023, building on VMware's virtualized storage shoot (vSAN), compute and network remain management. SAP-certified solutions from VMware include the VMware vRealize Suite, physical and virtual operations management, Rackspace data protection for disaster recovery, and VMware hybrid cloud extension, providing enterprises with a robust and scalable platform for managing their SAP environments.

Segment Analysis

Based on Component , in 2023, the solution segment had accounted for a larger share of revenue by exceeding around 65%. Increasing demand for agile and flexible IT environments, along with increasing need of cost-effective data center solutions is the major driver expected to drive the growth of this solution segment. The growing reliance on big data and the Internet of Things (IoT) further drives the requirement for sophisticated data center management solutions. The largest CAGR is expected to be recorded by the services segment over the forecast period. They range from consulting, implementation, and integration to managed services. Consulting services can help enterprises discern the benefits and challenges related to an SDDC integration, while implementation/integration services will make it a seamless process against any existing IT infrastructures minimizing operational disruption.

, in 2023, the solution segment had accounted for a larger share of revenue by exceeding around 65%. Increasing demand for agile and flexible IT environments, along with increasing need of cost-effective data center solutions is the major driver expected to drive the growth of this solution segment. The growing reliance on big data and the Internet of Things (IoT) further drives the requirement for sophisticated data center management solutions. The largest CAGR is expected to be recorded by the services segment over the forecast period. They range from consulting, implementation, and integration to managed services. Consulting services can help enterprises discern the benefits and challenges related to an SDDC integration, while implementation/integration services will make it a seamless process against any existing IT infrastructures minimizing operational disruption. Based on Type , the software-defined compute (SDC) held the largest shares, driven by the need for agile, scalable, and cost-effective IT infrastructures. This is primarily due to the increasing adoption of AI and ML-based workloads that entail smart automated solutions for data center operations.

, the software-defined compute (SDC) held the largest shares, driven by the need for agile, scalable, and cost-effective IT infrastructures. This is primarily due to the increasing adoption of AI and ML-based workloads that entail smart automated solutions for data center operations. Based on Deployment, the public segment dominated the market and accounted revenue share of 48.90% in 2023. Public SDDCs provide a reliable, flexible, and low-cost option for businesses that want to avoid the management headache of running data centers. The increasing adoption of cloud computing, coupled with the need for disaster recovery and business continuity solutions, is driving the growth of the public SDDC segment.

Software Defined Data Center Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Type

Software Defined Compute

Software Defined Networking

Software Defined Storage

Others

By Deployment

Public

Private

Hybrid

By Industry

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Regional analysis

In 2023, the SDDC market was dominated by the North America region which held over 36% share of the revenue. The growth is driven by advanced technological infrastructure, growing implementation of cloud computing, and huge investments in data center technologies. In terms of market share presence of major tech companies and larger demands for IT infrastructures that are automated, scalable, and high in efficiency are driving market growth in North America. In the US, digital transformation in many sectors such as finance, healthcare, and retail has been driving this need for SDDCs. The rising trend of edge computing centers combined with SDDCs and increasing adoption of hybrid cloud environments is providing growth opportunities to the market in this region.

Key Takeaways

The Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) market is driven by the need for AI-driven operations and DevOps agility in data center hardware design, along with soffering operational efficiency in cloud computing solutions throughout various industry verticals

SDDC North America leads the market due to high tech infrastructure and data center investments.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of market by covering market segments along with the region-wise developments in industry structure & supply chain process.

