Healthcare Waste Management Market Size To Exceed USD 68.03 Billion By 2032 at a CAGR Of 8.36%, Driven by Rising Demand for Healthcare Services and Stricter Regulations | SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Waste Management Market Size Analysis:

“The Healthcare Waste Management Market Size was valued at USD 34.08 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 68.03 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 8.36% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The healthcare waste management market has expanded significantly owing to the growth of the healthcare industry. This is in response to the increased demand for healthcare services both in developed and developing nations. The demand has resulted in the establishment of hospitals, laboratories, research centers, mortuaries, autopsy centers, blood banks, and other such points of collection. These facilities expand their activities to service their increasing client base creating a similar increase in medical waste generation. The expansion has resulted in a heightened demand for enhanced medical waste management solutions to properly handle the increased volumes emanating from the proliferation of healthcare facilities. Essentially, the growth has served to underscore the fact that proper waste management is a key issue in the medical field if public health and environmental safety are to be assured.





In developed countries like the US and UK, the rise in the number of initiatives to promote awareness and prevent improper medical waste management practices have been noteworthy. This increase takes the form of increased organization of awareness programs, as well as the organization of conferences meant to educate the participants as to the dangers of mismanaging waste. They also seek to emphasize the importance of following the provisions laid out in the existing guidelines, as well as adhering to the known best practices by urging the participants to do so Mussi. The promotion of awareness boosts to ensure that all healthcare professionals, policy developers, and the general public acquire a proclivity to responsibility ensuring that the efforts prevent harm to the environment and public health maintaining the sustainability of the developed nations.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Stericycle Inc.

Remondis Medison GmbH

Clean Harbors Inc.

Sharp Compliance Inc.

Suez Environnement

Waste Management Inc.

BioMedical Waste Solutions LLC

Republic Services Inc.

Daniels Sharpsmart Inc.

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Healthcare Waste Management Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 34.08 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 68.03 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.36% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Dynamics

Offsite segment led the market on the basis of treatment site with the largest revenue share of 59% in 2023. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the rise in the use of advanced, single-use surgical products. These products generate large volumes of medical wastage that need to be managed. The offsite treatment process allows these facilities to manage the medical leftovers to a centralized location, reducing the impact on the surroundings and compliance with regulations as well. Moreover, it also removes the burden of treatment from hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and other waste generators. The on-site segment is expected to record a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period, as a result of the increasing implementation of advanced on-site equipment. These technologies allow healthcare facilities to treat their waste more proficiently, reducing the need to transport waste or store it for long periods. In addition to this, on-site treatment also gives the hospital real-time data on how much waste is produced and changes in waste channels can be implemented, and resources can be allocated on time.

This shift towards on-site treatment can also be attributed to the stringent regulations formed and the rising concern to minimize the impact of medical wastage on surroundings. The North American region dominated the market with a revenue share of 31% in 2023. The advanced healthcare infrastructure of North America is the key factor that is contributing to the region’s major share of the medical waste management market. In addition, the U.S and Canada have a large number of hospitals, clinics, research institutions, and pharmaceutical companies that generate medical waste on a large scale. These hospitals and facilities generate such a huge variety of medical waste, that, a specialized waste management industry is thriving.

Healthcare Waste Management Market Key Segmentation:

By Service

Collection, transport and storage services

Treatment & disposal services

Recycling services

By Type of Waste

Non-hazardous Waste

Hazardous Waste

By Treatment Site

Offsite

Onsite

Regional Insights

The largest share of the market in North America region in 2023 was accounted for by the U.S. In the country, there is a well-developed industry of waste management companies. These firms provide comprehensive solutions to the problem of waste disposal and treatment. Using modern and advanced technologies, they ensure that their operations comply with the regulations and requirements of the environment and safety, as all the hazardous materials can be safely and effectively disposed of through their management companies. Due to this, the country has highly specialized and experienced service providers and healthcare infrastructure, which make it the dominant market in the North American region.

Recent Developments

One of the most notable cases of introducing a new initiative was in June 2023, when Cabinet Health, the developers of the refillable and compostable medicine system announced nationwide recycling of pill bottles. As pharmaceutical plastic waste presents more and more significant environmental challenges, this initiative is a promising way to eliminate them.

In February 2023, the company EcoSteris, focused on the treatment and disposal of healthcare waste, introduced the opening of the state-of-art medical waste facility in Summerville, partnering with all types of facilities that generate such.

Key Takeaways

The Treatment Site in the market was led by the offsite treatment in 2023, taking 59% of the revenue, and is connected with increasing single-use surgical products producing waste.

North America took a 31% share of the market in 2023. The Expansive healthcare industry and the correspondingly large amount of generated waste can be seen as the primary reason for the high share.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Volume of Medical Waste Generated, By Region

5.2 Waste Disposal Policy, By Region

5.3 Technological Advancements

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Healthcare Waste Management Treatment Market Segmentation, by Service

8. Healthcare Waste Management Treatment Market Segmentation, by Type of Waste

9. Healthcare Waste Management Treatment Market Segmentation, by Treatment Site

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

