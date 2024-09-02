CSE Announces its 2024 Sustainability & ESG Leadership Summit at NYC's One World Trade Center

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) proudly unveils the agenda and an exceptional lineup of keynote speakers for its highly anticipated 2024 Sustainability & ESG Leadership Summit, taking place on September 30, at the iconic One World Trade Center in New York City.

The summit, powered by 1BusinessWorld, promises to be a landmark event. It will bring together sustainability leaders, across various industries, to redefine business's role in Sustainability, ESG, and Net Zero commitments.

Distinguished Sustainability leaders presenting at the Summit include:

Nikos Avlonas, President, CSE

President, CSE Petra Wicklandt , Head of Corporate Sustainability, Merck Group

, Head of Corporate Sustainability, Merck Group Amanda Gardiner , Head of ESG, Meta

, Head of ESG, Meta Paloma Lopez , Chief Sustainability Officer, Group Bel

, Chief Sustainability Officer, Group Bel Roger Martella , Chief Sustainability Officer, GE Vernova

, Chief Sustainability Officer, GE Vernova Al Iannuzzi , Vice President, Sustainability, The Estée Lauder Companies

, Vice President, Sustainability, The Estée Lauder Companies Ann-Sofie Hörlin , Chief Sustainability Officer, SAS

, Chief Sustainability Officer, SAS Yma Gordon , FVP, Global Impact and Inclusion, United Nations Federal Credit Union

, FVP, Global Impact and Inclusion, United Nations Federal Credit Union Maureen Mazurek, Chief Sustainability Officer, BD

Chief Sustainability Officer, BD John Hodges , Director, ESG Strategy and Engagement, Bristol Myers Squibb

, Director, ESG Strategy and Engagement, Bristol Myers Squibb Kevin Tubbs , Head of Sustainability, Oshkosh Corporation

, Head of Sustainability, Oshkosh Corporation Hélène V. Gagnon , Chief Sustainability Officer, CAE

, Chief Sustainability Officer, CAE Jacqueline Kull , Chief Sustainability Officer, Dennis Group

, Chief Sustainability Officer, Dennis Group Filippa Strandänger , Chief Sustainability Officer, Alma Property Partners

, Chief Sustainability Officer, Alma Property Partners Chris Fenwick , Head of Sustainability, API Group

, Head of Sustainability, API Group David Marshal, Director, Sustainability, Governance, Strategy, Risk, Paper Excellence

Key topics will include cutting-edge strategies and best practices for leading sustainability and integrating ESG, navigating the challenges and seizing the opportunities of ESG adoption, actionable insights into ESG initiatives, practical guidelines for achieving Net Zero, and translating sustainability commitments into measurable actions.

Exclusive C-suite Sustainability Training Opportunity: In addition to the Summit, CSE is offering the Certified Sustainability (ESG) Practitioner Program (Leadership Edition) on September 26, 27, and October 1, 2024. This program aims to give you all the latest practical tools and resources required to implement, integrate and upscale corporate Sustainability Strategies and ESG ratings in order to drive your organization to the next level. Earn the globally recognized Sustainability & ESG Certificate and seize the opportunity to get an additional specialization via Dual Certification Process in one of the most important fields (e.g. Reporting, Net Zero).

Don’t miss this chance to learn from and network with leaders shaping the future of sustainability.

For more information and to register, visit CSE’s website or contact at marketing@cse-net.org Register here for the Summit.

About CSE:

The Center for Sustainability and Excellence is a pioneer, award-winning organization in sustainability, established in 2005, empowering companies and professionals globally through Certified Training Programs and specialized ESG Services.

CONTACTS:

events@esgnews.com

*Find more coverage on CSE on ESG News and the CSE ESG Event Profile here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2a5347e-b07c-4175-a1af-f36a1df758e3